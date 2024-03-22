One young lady has broken the barrier after being named the first black female recipient of a PhD in Applied Data Science from the University of Johannesburg

The woman expressed that conducting both school and employment was challenging and revealed that giving up was not an option

Her study focused on creating a procedural model that would detect and reduce bias in artificial intelligence (AI) models before they were put into use

This young woman is changing the narratives after being named as the black female recipient of PhD in Applied Data Science from the University of Johannesburg.

A woman obtained her PhD and became the first black female to earn a PhD in Applied Data Science from the University of Johannesburg.

Source: Facebook

Young woman breaks barriers

According to the University of Johannesburg News, a lady named Khensani Xivuri graduated from the institution in 2024 with flying colours. The woman obtained a PhD in Applied Data Science from the university. Speaking on her journey, Dr Xivuri told the institution that it was not easy to juggle between academics and employment. She also shared what the beginning of her journey was like.

"At first, red marks adorned nearly every submission from the supervisor, but progress eventually emerged," she said to the publication.

She expressed that from early childhood, her father taught her never to give up once she began with something, and those words carried her through the journey.

Dr Xivuri's research on prejudice in artificial intelligence models

Her study was on creating a procedural model that would detect and reduce bias in artificial intelligence (AI) models before they were put into use.

She illustrated how an algorithm based on false assumptions could unfairly affect people by giving an example of how a black lady might be wrongfully denied a home loan or have her interest rate increased due to incorrect credit scoring. This served to highlight the negative effects of bias.

Khensani, who was born into the village of Peninghotsa, Malamulele, in the province of Limpopo, achieved great success through resilience and determination. Her story shows the value of perseverance and pursuing one's goals in the face of adversity.

Take a look at the full post.

