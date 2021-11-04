Naked and Not Afraid: Woman Strips in Capitec After Bank Loan Gets Declined
- A local woman expressed her frustration after being denied a loan by stripping naked in a Capitec bank branch
- The unidentified lady was allegedly screaming and swearing as she moved from desk to desk at the branch, throwing things around and causing havoc
- Capitec released a statement confirming that they were trying to get to the bottom of the incident and that they were perplexed by it
An unidentified woman who was reportedly denied a loan from Capitec decided to take matters into her own hands. The woman stripped and began to trash the Strand branch of the local bank on Wednesday, 3 November.
According to reports, the lady was screaming and smashing computers as customers and employees ran away from her. A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media of the butt-naked woman swearing and causing unnecessary drama as people run out of the bank.
According to TimesLIVE, Capitec stated that they were investigating the matter and added that they were just as perplexed by the matter as others. A report by DailyVoice revealed that the incident occurred in the morning.
The publication stated that an eye-witness at the scene stated that the woman appeared to be intoxicated and threw an intense tantrum after she was denied a loan from Capitec. The video has gone viral on several social networking platforms.
