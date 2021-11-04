A local woman expressed her frustration after being denied a loan by stripping naked in a Capitec bank branch

The unidentified lady was allegedly screaming and swearing as she moved from desk to desk at the branch, throwing things around and causing havoc

Capitec released a statement confirming that they were trying to get to the bottom of the incident and that they were perplexed by it

An unidentified woman who was reportedly denied a loan from Capitec decided to take matters into her own hands. The woman stripped and began to trash the Strand branch of the local bank on Wednesday, 3 November.

According to reports, the lady was screaming and smashing computers as customers and employees ran away from her. A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media of the butt-naked woman swearing and causing unnecessary drama as people run out of the bank.

A woman reportedly stripped bare at a Capitec bank in Cape Town after being denied a loan. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Capitec stated that they were investigating the matter and added that they were just as perplexed by the matter as others. A report by DailyVoice revealed that the incident occurred in the morning.

The publication stated that an eye-witness at the scene stated that the woman appeared to be intoxicated and threw an intense tantrum after she was denied a loan from Capitec. The video has gone viral on several social networking platforms.

