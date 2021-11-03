A peaceful safari drive with a group of South African women turned into screams and cries as bucks entered the vehicle

Two pics were posted on social media showing the faces of the women changing from excitement to terror

Although it was a seemingly traumatic experience, Mzansians flooded the comment section with hilarious jokes and memes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A chilled safari drive with a group of excited Mzansians quickly turned into a scene from a horror movie when two unwelcome bucks made their presence known in the safari vehicle.

A pic of the eight fashionable ladies taking in nature and the freshness of Mother Earth was posted on Twitter with a follow-up pic that screams "run", showing the reaction of women when the curious guest appeared.

Mzansi quickly made their way to the Twitter post armed with memes and jokes while laughing in the comments section.

A safari drive was interrupted by two bucks who wanted some love and attention. Image: @Collen_KM

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Read some of the responses below:

@Mikka_905 said:

"The hun in white was annoyed from the beginning."

@brownsugarbear_ wrote:

"The longer I look at it, the funnier it gets."

@Carmellow_1 tweeted:

"2nd frame - lady with the hat and chilling on her phone is how I want to be unbothered."

@Nothando_Nandi responded with:

"I personally would have stopped breathing."

@Nothando_Nandi quote tweeted saying:

"The lady in the hat and glasses said through it all she will maintain composure."

@Kazmo_L added:

"This is why I changed my mind about going on one of these."

"Why would you?": Man slides head-first into jaws of a crocodile in insane video, SA cringes

In other news about animals, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a performer doing the unthinkable has Mzansi social media users scratching their heads.

The daring act in which the man slides across a wet floor and straight into the open mouth of a crocodile was caught on film and sent shockwaves across social media. A Twitter user, @ThabangTweezus, shared the clip with his followers, and boy was the fear palpable in the comments that followed.

The caption read:

"This is the reason why girls live longer."

It was not immediately clear where the 13-second clip was taken but it garnered 9 200 views and attracted almost 500 likes at the time of publishing.

Source: Briefly.co.za