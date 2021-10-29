A video showing a man offering himself up as a meal to a dangerous crocodile is doing the rounds online

@ThabangTweezus shared the short clip with his followers, who soon took the mickey out of the brave man

A video of a performer doing the unthinkable has Mzansi social media users scratching their heads.

The daring act in which the man slides across a wet floor and straight into the open mouth of a crocodile was caught on film and sent shockwaves across social media.

A Twitter user, @ThabangTweezus, shared the clip with his followers, and boy was the fear palpable in the comments that followed.

The caption read:

"This is the reason why girls live longer."

It was not immediately clear where the 13-second clip was taken, but it garnered 9 200 views and attracted almost 500 likes.

True to form, Mzansi social media users recoiled in horror at the thought of the reptile snapping its jaws shut and effectively rendering its victim headless.

Saffas stunned by the daring act

Briefly News took a look into the madness to bring readers all the interesting reactions to the post.

@JeanyMaluleke wrote:

"Why would he do that? How much is he getting paid to do that? Lmfao funny how men do these extremely dangerous things but run away from a needle."

@sivuyile_langa said:

"I can’t sleep without knowing how this ended."

@Mr_love_is_Pain added:

"Kanti when will they learn."

@NormanTswai offered:

"I was waiting for the Godzilla to snap his head..."

@CallMeMalume_ZN shared:

"No wonder our insurance premiums are so high."

