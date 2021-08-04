Meet Abbas Yussuf: Fearless Man Who Happily Lives with Domesticated Hyenas

Abbas Yusuf has been nicknamed The Hyena Man for living with five hyenas at his home

The young man has trained the animals to behave like dogs, and they even take turns in eating what he provides

The Ethiopian learnt the skills from his father and is keeping the 200-year-old tradition alive

A man in Ethiopia has left many stunned with his somehow crazy idea of living with some of the world's most feared animals.

Abbas Yussuf with the scary animals he calls pets. Photo: National Geographic/ Brian Lehmann

Source: UGC

Abbas Yusuf, who has been nicknamed The Hyena Man, lives with five hyenas and has been able to train them properly to be as obedient as a dog.

According to National Geographic, Abbas learnt the skills from his father, Yusuf Mume, who, in the start, would throw scraps at the animals to lure them away from his livestock.

Abbas kept the tradition alive, and it has turned into a popular tourist attraction, with the city having lived with the animals for years now.

Nations Geographic reports that there have been no reports of a hyena attack for over 200 years.

The young man has named all his hyenas and even makes them perform for tourists with a special dialect that helps him woo them.

He feeds them meat that he can find, and at times they feed on the town's landfill as they always wait to hear the garbage truck offloading.

Pearl Thusi advocates for veganism, the whole fam is ditching meat

In more animal news, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi has been educating herself on the meat industry and it has left her shook. Wanting only the best for her family, Pearl is about to make some major changes.

Taking to social media to share her findings, Pearl expressed her disgust in the meat industry. Watching multiple documentaries, Pearl is leaning more and more toward the vegan way.

Pearl posted:

“The more documentaries I watch, the more I’m convinced I need to plant my own food more regularly and go vegan gradually. The way animals and superfoods are farmed is disgusting.”

Pearl has decided to do it gradually over weeks, months and even years, but the move to an animal product free life is in motion.

Pearl posted:

“My family and I are discussing eating meat maximum 3 times a week now. (fish included) and gradually reduce this over the next months and years until we’re not consuming other animal products. (I’ll have the leather conversation when I get there).”

Seeing Pearl's posts, fans took to the comment section to share their views. Meat-eating is a staple in Mzansi, so, hearing Pearl advocate for veganism is not something many saw coming.

Source: Briefly.co.za