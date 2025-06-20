South African music producer DJ Zinhle recently made an announcement that left many netizens in awe

The reality TV star revealed that her ERA store located in Sandton will be closing down on Friday, 20 June 2025

DJ Zinhle further mentioned that she will be opening a new store at Highveld Mall in July 2025

DJ Zinhle closed her ERA Sandton store. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African award-winning music producer and reality TV star DJ Zinhle had many netizens in awe with her sudden announcement.

DJ Zinhle closes her ERA store

Yoh, after three years of operating, DJ Zinhle made the decision to close down her ERA store in Sandton on Friday, 20 June 2025, and also revealed that she would open a new one at Highveld Mall in July 2025.

The reality TV star who once vented about her employees stealing money from her posted about this store closure on Instagram.

She wrote:

"The last chance to shop and see our charms in this space will be the 20th of June. But not to worry – we are always expanding and we’re excited to officially announce our BRAND NEW STORE at @highveldmall opening this July! 🤭✨ Turn on your post notifications to stay updated with our latest news, and follow for more."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the closure of the store

Many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to news of the ERA store in Sandton closing down. Here's what they had to say:

noktee_q said:

"When are you coming to Maponya Mall. Maybe a pop-up stall for a week or 2. We'd appreciate it."

wendy_m_wendyelihle commented:

"Ohhhh Witbank we definitely won, thank you for featuring us bestie."

babymikayla2022 responded:

"Hi bestie, can I have an invitation to the opening at Highveld Mall. I want to meet you personally, and I'm staying at Emalahleni."

Netizens reacted to DJ Zinhle's store closing. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

