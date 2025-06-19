South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on the cheapest grocery store in Mzansi

This was after an online user claimed that the store, which was deemed expensive, was actually the cheapest among the other shops

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what the radio host had to say about grocery stores

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the cheapest grocery store debate. Image: Cindy Ord and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Once again, the South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo made headlines on social media after sharing his thoughts on the ongoing debate about which grocery store in Mzansi is the cheapest.

Recently, the Kaya 959 radio host decided to jump in on the X (formerly Twitter) debate about the cheapest store among the biggest grocery shops here in South Africa. Dhlomo shared with his followers that, in fact, the store that everyone believes is expensive is actually the one that is affordable for an average shopper in South Africa compared to the other "cheaper" stores.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens respond to Sizwe's opinion

Shortly after the media personality shared his thoughts, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@yangamessi said:

"I’m not sure with Pick ‘n Pay but yena Spar yena wadura. People don’t believe me when I say I once saw you at Usave, buying essentials."

@matinyarare wrote:

"It’s cheaper because they make private brands which give them a higher margin than selling brands produced by other companies that are putting their own mark up before Woolies puts its mark up."

@olwethumtati responded:

"True, has great promos and specials, their fresh produce lasts really well, and I love their non‑MSG foods too. I did some research on their supply chain and how they handle fresh produce from farms to stores, pretty impressive!"

@PulseOnX replied:

"True this, especially Pick n Pay, they are going crazy with the pricing lately."

@lavidaNOTA mentioned:

"Spar is like a garage convenience store…Only thing Woolies is missing is a liquor store, also the reason why a bar is a better business than a restaurant!"

Netizens reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo's take regarding grocery stores. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo accidentally proves he's rich

Meanwhile, Sizwe Dhlomo is trending on social media due to his criticism of Shivambu. Previously, the star accidentally demonstrated his wealth after a social media user @Mashishi_B inquired about FNB's transfer charges, after someone with an account at the bank informed them that it costs R30.

Dhlomo intervened, arguing that the transfer fee should have been significantly lower, claiming that FNB only charges R7 for transfers. Another social media user contested Sizwe Dhlomo’s assertion. The Kaya 959 then shared a screenshot confirming that he was an FNB account holder, showing that he had transferred funds on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off his multi-million rand estate

Sizwe Dhlomo's fans have known for a while now that the seasoned TV and radio personality is rich. Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo shared pictures of his multi-million rand estate.

Dhlomo set social media abuzz after sharing a backyard photo of his estate, and fans quickly gave it a nod of approval. Others said the lush backyard was ideal for a ‘private zoo,’ while others said a football pitch would be a fine fit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News