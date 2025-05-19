Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo is trending after one pristine backyard snap reignited hype around his hush‑hush multimillion‑rand estate

Fans are raving about the rumoured 450‑metre driveway, lake views, and poolside patio—luxury glimpses with the finer details still under wraps

The buzz has also revived chatter about his other assets, from chic Johannesburg digs to a horse ranch, cementing Dhlomo’s “radio‑rich” status

Celebrated radio host Sizwe Dhlomo’s rumoured multimillion-rand estate is making headlines after he shared a backyard photo of his haven.

With an illustrious career spanning years, he has fast become one of the most followed media personalities and is said to be amongst the richest on-air hosts.

Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo's rumoured multimillion-rand estate. Images: sizwedhlomo

He often trends whenever he posts or gets posted, despite keeping his private life under wraps.

Peek at Sizwe Dhlomo’s sprawling multimillion-rand estate

Sizwe Dhlomo set social media abuzz after sharing a backyard photo of his estate, and fans quickly gave it a nod.

Others said the lush backyard was ideal for a ‘private zoo,’ while others said a football pitch would be a fine fit.

Against the now-viral photo, netizens have since implicated his estate in the mix.

Against the trends, Briefly News has connected the dots about his estate.

Like those before, Sizwe Dhlomo has splurged millions on his life of glitz and glamour.

However, rumour mill has it that his estate is one of his most expensive assets.

Little is known about his house location, but he has shared photos of his estate online.

Judging from the photos, the estate boasts a lush, big yard and often shares how well-maintained it is.

At some point, he made headlines after he revealed that his main house is 450 meters away from his main entrance, proving how big his property is.

However, little is known about how many rooms or structures make up his estate. It also has a multi-sport court.

In one of the photos shared online, Sizwe Dhlomo shared a white house overlooking a small lake surrounded by several structures, but he did not openly confirm if it was his residence.

Fans were convinced this was part of his estate because of the striking, lush landscape.

Some notable amenities reportedly include a modern patio that overlooks his pool.

Despite sharing a string of photos online, Sizwe Dhlomo hasn’t openly discussed his assets, including his rumoured estate worth millions.

He joins a host of South African celebrities who have had their fair share of headlines thanks to their mansions.

Reality TV star and tenderpreneur MaMkhize’s R20 million La Lucia mansion often trends.

A look at Sizwe Dhlomo’s other rumoured properties

Apart from the estate, rumour mill has it that he has several properties dotted around.

At some point, he shared a rare photo of one of his properties in Johannesburg while clapping back at reports that he was down and out.

However, little is known about whether this is the same property he has been posting online recently.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that he also oversees a farm, where horse ranching is one of the biggest projects.

In recent years, he has shared a string of photos taken at the farm, even posing with horses.

Sizwe Dhlomo’s recent social‑media flex turns heads

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that netizens were more than convinced that Sizwe Dhlomo's backyard was "ideal for a private zoo."

Sizwe Dhlomo’s backyard and some of the amenities of his rumoured estate. Images: sizwedhlomo

This was after the radio host shared another photo of his backyard a few days after he showed off his multi-sport court in a subtle flex.

