Sizwe Dhlomo shared pictures of his multi-sport outdoor court, which was recently constructed on his property

The court features blue and red surfacing with yellow and white markings, and is suitable for tennis, basketball, and many other sports

Netizens expressed a range of reactions, ranging from admiration, constructive criticism, humour and envy

Seasoned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo loves to lift the veil on his wealth once in a while. The star previously left Mzansi’s jaws on the floor after showing off his backyard.

Sizwe Dhlomo flaunts new multi-sport court

Sizwe Dhlomo doesn’t keep his wealth a secret. He recently had Mzansi questioning his net worth after showing off a glimpse of his vast property.

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, 13 May, the Kaya 959 host, who is known for keeping in shape, shared stunning pictures of his newly constructed multi-sport outdoor court. The outdoor court has blue and red surfacing with white and yellow lines marking different play areas. The court includes a basketball court section with tennis or pickleball lines overlaying the court, with a black net stretched across the middle.

See the pictures below:

What netizens are saying about Sizwe Dhlomo's multi-sport court

Netizens weighed in on Sizwe Dhlomo’s newly constructed basketball and tennis court. Several netizens flooded the comments with admiration, while others criticised the multi-sport outdoor court.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lungi4Mshini criticised:

“It looks so good, but there is so much distraction in the service box/lines. You should've used a boldly different paint colour.”

@Zack_here questioned:

“What is it that you don't have mara wena, Mr Sizwe Dhlomo? 🤔”

@Paradox81159934 joked:

“I hear your security guy is from France. I came recently wanting to play tennis and was denied access, I waited for an hour coz I thought I’d see the French Open.”

@sbuda_wayne_ pleaded:

“Sizwe, please hire me to be at least a cleaner. I'm struggling 😪, so whatever job is fine with me. I have a diploma in Information Technology.”

@Billie_Marung highlighted:

“Those are 4 yards in Alex, and for you, it’s your playground. Ya neh, people are living life out there.”

@MR_K_R_B joked:

“Scrolling on the internet, seeing people owning tennis courts, that time I owe R34 airtime advance. Life has no balance.”

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off Johannesburg property

In 2024, Sizwe Dhlomo wanted to silence the haters and shared a sneak peek into his Joburg property.

The former MTV presenter took a tweep's allegation that he was struggling financially to heart and decided to flex his wealth.

The tweep suggested Dhlomo wasn't showing off his swimming pool because he had fallen on hard times. In response, the radio personality shared pictures of his yard and the pool.

Sizwe Dhlomo trolled for flying commercial

While Sizwe Dhlomo occasionally flaunts his wealth, the seasoned radio host is known for being financially disciplined.

Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo was trolled on social media after DJ Tira posted a picture of them flying commercial.

Fans mocked the radio presenter, who flaunts his wealth on social media, for flying in a commercial plane. The radio and TV personality previously advised his fans not to take his social media posts seriously.

