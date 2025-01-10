Sizwe Dhlomo faced backlash on social media after DJ Tira posted a picture of them flying commercial, sparking fans to mock him

Fans criticised the Kaya FM presenter for not flying private despite his previous displays of wealth on social media

Sizwe had previously warned followers not to take his online posts too seriously, but the commercial flight photo led to further trolling

Sizwe Dhlomo recently got social media users talking after DJ Tira shared a post while flying a commercial with him. Fans mocked the radio presenter, who claims to be wealthy, for flying in a commercial plane.

DJ Tira's post lands Sizwe Dhlomo in hot water

One thing about social media users is that they expect celebrities to live the life they portray online. Sizwe Dhlomo recently caught strays when he was spotted flying commercial alongside Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker DJ Tira. Taking to his X page, DJ Tira shared a picture and wrote:

"Akesithi shwiii!!! ✈️✈️✈️✈️ Ngiphethe uDinangwe 🕺🏾"

Fans troll Sizwe Dhlomo

Social media users slammed the Kaya FM presenter for flying on a commercial plane, questioning the contrast with his recent displays of wealth online. Many expected him to travel by private jet, especially after his earlier posts flaunting his lifestyle. However, he had previously advised fans not to take his social media posts too seriously.

@ThatguyToe said:

"Why's Dinangwe flying commercial?"

@Hlangus_ commented:

"Oh so the black Richie rich flys economy like the rest of us peasants ??🥲🥲"

@CcinOnkulie added:

"Hawu Sizwe doesn’t have a private jet?"

@el_kgs wrote:

"I thought someone only flies private."

@Allan_2801 added:

" I thought uDinangwe had a private Jet."

@SbiOnage said:

"That one must be cooked for flying commercial 🤣 He deserves what's coming."

