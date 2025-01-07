Sizwe Dhlomo struck a nerve with social media users as he continues to flaunt his wealth online

The radio personality's comment about his advanced car features rubbed netizens off the wrong way

While some peeps had a good laugh, others called Sizwe out and said he was unnecessary

Sizwe Dhlomo's comment about his advanced car features angered netizens. Images: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo has once again shown netizens how far his money stretches, and many didn't take this too kindly.

Sizwe Dhlomo flaunts his wealth

Sizwe Dhlomo's time on social media has not only shown peeps just how opinionated he is but he's also given them an idea of how wealthy he really is.

When he's not showing off his acres of land, the Kaya 959 presenter is making a massive display of his wealth with subtle comments on random netizens' posts, and today, we learned just how advanced his car is.

Responding to Nkulunkulu_God's post about having to memorise the various potholes while driving in South Africa, Sizwe posted a snarky comment asking if the user's car doesn't do that for him:

"Your cars don’t tell you when there’s a pothole ahead?"

Here's what Mzansi said to Sizwe Dhlomo

Netizens were in stitches, a reminder that Sizwe's posts were merely just for laughs:

karabotheINVTOR laughed:

"Lol, never dim your light, Siz. You know people will take this the wrong way."

itsmeafika said:

"A reminder that I need to work harder."

Flamesngoza1 joked:

"Lol, the difference between koloi and a car."

Meanwhile, others weren't as pleased and called Sizwe's comment distasteful:

TheReal_Mlu_ said:

"One day, people are gonna get tired of this guy openly gloating about wealth that he didn't work for."

thabanisandile3 called Sizwe out:

"My guy, this thing of acting like you don't know how ordinary people live is crazy business. Every opportunity you get, you have to flex on people."

RayTheGuy9 dragged Sizwe:

"We don't earn the same, Sizwe; who raised you?"

Sizwe Dhlomo shares dating advice

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo's dating advice to women.

The outspoken media personality set the record straight by sharing a painful truth with the ladies, and many didn't take it too well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News