Sizwe Dhlomo recently opened a can of worms and shared some controversial dating advice with women

The radio personality set the record straight about men's intentions when approaching women and received a cocktail of reactions

While some people rubbished his theory, others supported it, saying it was a no-brainer

Sizwe Dhlomo revealed men's intentions when approaching women. Images: sizwedhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo had social media buzzing after sharing some dating advice with the ladies.

Sizwe Dhlomo sets the record straight

The year 2024 saw many people find love, with engagement and marriage announcements flooding social media throughout the year.

Sadly for some, the romance department wasn't make sure as many were unlucky in love and were faced with bitter realisations about their love interests and situationships.

One woman, chantelle_mfazi, expressed her disappointment on Twitter (X) after finding out that a potential suitor merely wanted a physical connection and nothing more, and the spicy Sizwe Dhlomo joined the chat with the bitter truth:

"Ladies, every guy who approaches you is physically attracted to you; know that from the jump. It’s just that some guys are raised well, so they approach you respectfully. That’s it."

Mzansi weighs in on Sizwe Dhlomo's claims

Netizens agreed and added to Sizwe's post:

Mx8797 said:

"On my behalf, I agree. If I don't find you attractive like that, I'm not moving towards you for whatever reason."

HeDontMakeNoise added:

"I have to be attracted to you to approach you. It can't be the only thing, but it's very much a part of it."

sabelostorm agreed:

"Tell these people."

Sinoooo__ recalled:

"A man told me this a long time ago and it actually makes sense because why would you approach someone you are not attracted to?"

Meanwhile, others rubbished Sizwe's claims:

JejeUnlimited said:

"I hate it when stupid people have big platforms."

missmokone1 wrote:

"Utter male nonsense; you’re supposed to want me for my dazzling personality."

Itssimplifiedxx added:

"This is why I don’t take men seriously."

