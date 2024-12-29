Pearl Thusi was in a playful mood when she took to social media to complain after running into issues during the festive season

The actress and reality TV star expressed frustration with an inconvenience and touched on being single

The video of Pearl Thusi made rounds on X as people added their two cents to her lighthearted rant about single life

Pearl Thusi caused some buzz when she posted on the socials venting about damage to her car. The actress and DJ ended up referencing her single life.

Pearl Thusi made a video saying she is on a husband search after being an independent woman. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The video was reshared on X, and Pearl Thusi's romantic choices became a hot topic. Online users, including Nota, speculated about the type of man best suited for Pearl Thusi.

Pearl Thusi jokes about needing husband

Pearl started the video clip by saying, "Hi, everyone, I am searching for a husband, "revealing that her rearview mirror was damaged and hanging on her car while she was driving. Pearl wondered how she would find a panel beater during the holidays and remarked that the independent woman lifestyle is not for her. In the post, she said:

"I am too cute for [this], I am going to be sending out application forms because at this point, this independent woman thing is not working out for me."

Watch the clip reposted by X user @ramalokot below:

Online users speculate about Pearl Thusi's love life

Nota reshared the video, saying Pearl needed to find a wealthy man. Others added their two cents, with some peeps disagreeing with those criticising Pearl for her age.

@IAMDOUBLEXBABY asked:

"Where is the application link?"

@TshepoL72630054 joked:

"Smeg was ready and you let him go."

@lehlogo89243674 wrote:

"Very beautiful lady. Many guys would want to marry her."

@Sakhile63755762 said:

"The size of the crush that I had 😭"

@JustNorca remarked:

"I’d marry her. She’s beautiful man, and there’s no age restriction on marriage."

SA reacts to Pearl Thusi and Anatii dating rumours

Briefly News previously reported that the rumour mill is buzzing with Pearl Thusi and Anatii dating rumours once again. Despite Mama Panther pouring cold water on the allegations, some people are not buying it.

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula unearthed the dating rumours of Pearl Thusi and Anatii. He shared a video of Anatii in the gym, saying he is Pearl's boyfriend.

But just recently, Pearl Thusi revealed that she is a single woman.

Source: Briefly News