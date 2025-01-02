Pearl Thusi opened up about the massive backlash and trolling she faces on social media, citing criticism over her acting, skin colour, DJing skills, and raunchy outfits

Despite the negativity, Pearl expresses that the hate and disrespect she receives are not her concern to understand

Fans show support by encouraging her to ignore the trolls, reminding her that even successful people like Messi have haters

Pearl Thusi has penned a lengthy post about the massive backlash and hate she receives on social media. Pearl is undoubtedly one of the most trolled celebrities on social media.

Pearl Thusi got candid about the effects of the hate she receives on social media. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi started the new year with a question for all the social media trolls who like to say negative things about her. The star has caught strays for several things, including her acting, skin colour, and DJing skills. Not only that, Pearl Thusi sometimes gets attacked for her raunchy outfits.

Taking to her X page, Pearl Thusi expressed sadness at how some people enjoy dragging her just for fun. Part of her post read:

"I’ll never understand sometimes the level of hate and disrespect I get here. I just live my life, and how that upset so many people I’ve realised is not my concern to understand."

Fans send love to Pearl Thusi

Social media users empathised with the actress and told her to ignore the negativity surrounding her name. Many assured her that people were trying to pull her down because they could see her excelling.

@sabelostorm commented:

"Ignore the trolls , even Messi the greatest footballer of all time has haters."

@Ayola_M wrote:

"Faceless Keyboard warriors deserve to be paid no mind sthandwa. Ngeke bekuthande bonke. Awuyona imali! Keep doing you. Wishing you well into this year! You can do this 🎉"

@Bizlifestyle4 noted:

"Dogs will never bark at a parked car, as they say. Just keep going Pearl."

@MunchoB said:

"Every video on YouTube has dislikes including Michael Jackson greatest hits."

@motshetshex noted:

"Ignore these miserable haters Pearl...you are doing great and you walking in his light. 💙 keep shining."

Pearl Thusi reveals why she no longer lives with Okuhle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has answered fans' burning questions about her daughter Okuhle. Fans noticed how she no longer posts pictures and videos with Okuhle.

Pearl Thusi has been praised for her honesty in her reality TV show. The star gives fans a front-row seat in her life as she navigates motherhood, her career and her family.

