The controversial media personality Pearl Thusi never catches a break on social media as she is constantly under scrutiny

The reality TV star was recently dragged once again for her "underwhelming" DJing skills

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Pearl's recent set

Pearl Thusi was dragged on social media. Image: Emma McIntyre/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Thusi failed to impress with her recent DJ set, and Mzansi's criticism was unconstructive.

Pearl Thusi dragged for her DJing skills

Months after officially launching her career as a DJ, Pearl Thusi has been booked and busy and gets to party with fans from around the country; the star never catches a break as she is constantly dragged to hell and back for her skills behind the decks.

Recently, the controversial Twitter (X) user Chris Excel posted a video of the reality TV star's DJ set, which many netizens found underwhelming.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Pearl Thusi's DJ set

Shortly after Chris Excel posted the video on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the media personality's DJ set. Here's what they had to say:

@0megaBoya commented:

"In her head she's DJ Zinhle premium."

@TMK30A replied:

"Even Cyan is better."

@custy_kgadi wrote:

"Kanti, what are the requirements of becoming a DJ in South Africa to the extent that you are highly booked."

@ManciSiya mentioned:

"I think the problem with Pearl Thusi; she grew up and got into the entertainment industry with her beauty card ; so she does not have other pivotal skills - either technical or cognitive for she has been leveraging on her beauty."

@BluelightsDon replied:

"The disrespect for music is getting way out of control."

Pearl Thusi talks about failed business

In more Pearl Thusi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the former actress talking about her failed alcohol business.

The South African controversial reality TV star revealed that she had faced challenges with her alcohol brand Black Rose due to it not making enough sales. Thus, she disclosed this information during a recent episode of her new reality TV show.

Source: Briefly News