The South African media personality Pearl Thusi has shared the challenges she faced with her brand

The reality TV star and her team revealed that Thusi's alcohol brand, Black Rose, faced challenges in making sales

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thusi's revelation

Pearl talked about the challenges she faces with her brand. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Despite the backlash she always faces on social media, the media personality Pearl Thusi faces even more severe challenges, hurting her pockets financially.

The South African controversial reality TV star recently revealed that she had faced challenges with her alcohol brand Black Rose due to it not making enough sales.

Thusi disclosed this information during a recent episode of her new reality TV show, and the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the clip on their Twitter (X) page.

The clip was captioned:

"Pearl Thusi and her team discuss the challenges that her alcohol brand, Black Rose Gin, is facing, including making sales. Pearl Thusi also reveals that Nadia Nakai has an alcohol brand, but nobody has ever heard of it."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Pearl Thusi's struggles

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the challenges Thusi faced with her alcohol brand. Here's what they had to say:

@Ketso28 commented:

"Love that she’s pushing, but I need her to invest in something else. Everyone has an alcohol brand now, and it’s really rare for alcoholics to all of a sudden change their usual stuff. What are the odds of someone walking into TOPS and heading straight to get her gin?"

@Undip_ said:

"Mna, I don't even know the one Pearl Thusi has."

@Abraham_Zuma wrote:

"We don't even buy Billiato; what makes her think we gonna buy hers?"

@black_lovero responded:

"She clearly needs a stronger team. Those two are her weakest links."

@djsaucebaby replied:

"They all thought they could be House of BNG. but I have tasted her gin, and it’s nice."

@Gilded_ZA shared:

"When has she ever posted or promoted her own brand on her Instagram or socials? NEVER! Well, she can't be surprised."

