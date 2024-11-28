The South African media personality Dineo Ranaka recently shared her thoughts on marriages

A video of the star sharing her experiences with marriage and the most nonsensical things went viral on social media

Many netizens had mixed reactions to what Dineo had to say as they flooded the comment section with their thoughts

The South African reality TV star and media personality Dineo Ranaka trended on social media once again after seemingly revealing that she is back in the dating game.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of Ranaka sharing her thoughts on marriages, her experiences, and the most nonsensical things she went through on their Twitter (X) page.

"Dineo Ranaka has stated that marriage is the most nonsensical thing she has ever experienced."

Netizens react to what Dineo had to say

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to what Ranaka said. See some of the comments below:

@Lebona_cabonena said:

"Having four kids with different fathers is not a child's play."

@SandileKaMsibi responded:

"Taking marriage advice from someone who flopped marriage is crazy business. I will take my Advice from someone who has been married for 50 years thank you."

@DlaminiDukani replied:

"Not all people are like her. People aren't the same. She must accept that she failed, the problem with people like Dineo, they get married every chance they get."

@Abraham_Zuma tweeted:

"That's because she always wanna be a man in the marriage."

@israelphiri said:

"She is not giving the biblical view of marriage but the modern feminist view of marriage. This type of marriage will never succeed."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga replied:

"She never understood marriage, and the person she married never understood marriage too; how can it be a woman's fault that a man cheated? How can it be a woman's fault that a man is neglecting his responsibilities?"

