Dineo Ranaka Shares Her Experience With Marriage, SA Reacts: “She Must Accept That She Failed”
- The South African media personality Dineo Ranaka recently shared her thoughts on marriages
- A video of the star sharing her experiences with marriage and the most nonsensical things went viral on social media
- Many netizens had mixed reactions to what Dineo had to say as they flooded the comment section with their thoughts
The South African reality TV star and media personality Dineo Ranaka trended on social media once again after seemingly revealing that she is back in the dating game.
Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of Ranaka sharing her thoughts on marriages, her experiences, and the most nonsensical things she went through on their Twitter (X) page.
The video was captioned:
"Dineo Ranaka has stated that marriage is the most nonsensical thing she has ever experienced."
Watch the clip below:
Netizens react to what Dineo had to say
Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to what Ranaka said. See some of the comments below:
@Lebona_cabonena said:
"Having four kids with different fathers is not a child's play."
@SandileKaMsibi responded:
"Taking marriage advice from someone who flopped marriage is crazy business. I will take my Advice from someone who has been married for 50 years thank you."
@DlaminiDukani replied:
"Not all people are like her. People aren't the same. She must accept that she failed, the problem with people like Dineo, they get married every chance they get."
@Abraham_Zuma tweeted:
"That's because she always wanna be a man in the marriage."
@israelphiri said:
"She is not giving the biblical view of marriage but the modern feminist view of marriage. This type of marriage will never succeed."
@Dr_Shiyaklenga replied:
"She never understood marriage, and the person she married never understood marriage too; how can it be a woman's fault that a man cheated? How can it be a woman's fault that a man is neglecting his responsibilities?"
SA shows love to Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly are undoubtedly one of the country's power couples. The stunning stars recently stepped out looking exquisite in matching outfits.
The Molois recently dressed up and went out to play with other kids. The couple has been commended for standing the test of time despite the drama in the entertainment industry.
Source: Briefly News
