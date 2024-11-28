Amapiano star Tyler ICU and his girlfriend Lorraine Moropa lived it up on their baecation

A picture of the two stars enjoying themselves in Cape Town was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple's cute picture

Tyler ICU and his girlfriend Lorraine lived it up on their baecation. Image: @tylericu

The South African fan-favourite couple Tyler ICU and his girlfriend Lorraine Moropa never fail to impress when it comes to their mjolo content. Recently, the couple was seen in Cape Town living their best life on their baecation.

The cute picture of the Amapiano star and his woman was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page.

The photo was captioned:

"Tyler ICU with his girlfriend Lorraine Moropa in Cape Town."

See the image below:

Fans react to the couple's baecation

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple's baecation content. Here's what they had to say below:

@TumeloTiger1 said:

"Lorraine is busy, bathing."

@SIYA_VS wrote:

"I always see their tiktoks, they have to stay together forever because the breakup will send them both into spiralling worse than Cindy Makhathi's."

@JusticeSA10 responded:

"As men, we should all know and understand that eating ice cream on a cone is a red flag."

@ali_babar888 replied:

"Looks like they're having an amazing time! Cape Town is such a beautiful spot for a getaway."

@TshepoEx tweeted:

"He's done with music."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"This boy hasn’t dropped any banger since he entered this relationship. Women destroyed Kings."

@MPowerRSA wrote:

"As a gent, you need time away from music. The music industry is hard and mentally taxing. I don’t blame him, but he shouldn’t get hurt. The depth of your love will be the depth of your pain."

