Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa, the loved-up celebrity couple, showcased their impressive dance moves in a viral Instagram video

The Mnike hitmaker and former The Queen actress have been flaunting their romance on social media since going Instagram official

Fans on social media can't get enough of their sweet chemistry, with many praising them as Mzansi's hottest couple

Tyler ICU and his girlfriend Lorraine Moropa painted timelines red with another loved-up video. The cute couple showed off their impressive dance moves in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa served couple goals with their video. Image: @tylericu and @lorraine.sa

Source: Instagram

Lorraine Moropa and Tyler ICU show off their dance moves

Mnike hitmaker Tyler ICU and former The Queen actress Lorraine Moropa are head over heels in love, and they can't hide it. The stars have been flaunting each other on their social media platforms after going Instagram official with their romance a few months ago.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Tyler shared an adorable video alongside the actress. The stars showed off their impressive dance moves in the sweet clip. He captioned the video:

"❤️ Balimele."

Mzansi can't get enough of Tyler and Lorraine's sweet video

Social media users love seeing Lorraine and Tyler ICU together. Many agree that the two are the hottest couple in the Mzansi entertainment industry at the moment.

@_the_real_bahrelking_ said:

"Believe it or not, Love is a beautiful thing 🫶🏼"

@khanya_greens added:

"Really cute couple 😍🔥❤️"

@tixo_services commented:

"My king and his queen😍🙌❤️🔥"

@refilwemodiselle wrote:

"Nicute yaz 🙌🏻❤️"

@dbngogo said:

"Exactly bestie 🤣❤️🔥"

@therealsouthylove wrote:

"My favourite couple 💗🇿🇦"

