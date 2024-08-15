Moshe Ndiki Shares Adorable Video of His Twin Sons Taking Their First Steps: “Proud Dad Moment”
- Moshe Ndiki shared a heartwarming milestone on social media, revealing that his twin sons, who were born via surrogate almost a year ago, are now walking
- The television presenter posted a video on Instagram showing the twins learning to walk, expressing his pride and emotion at the moment
- Fans and followers, including fellow celebrities, reacted with joy and congratulations, marvelling at how much the twins have grown in a year
Moshe Ndiki is enjoying every step of his parenting journey. The star, who welcomed his adorable twin sons via surrogate almost a year ago, shared a sweet milestone with fans on social media.
Moshe Ndiki shares his son's major milestone
Moshe Ndiki's twin sons are growing up right before our eyes. The adorable pair, who were babies just recently, are already walking - time is flying.
Taking to his Instagram page, the television presenter shared a video of his babies learning to walk. He admitted that the moment made him a little teary-eyed. He wrote:
"I can’t believe my babies are walking days before their big 1, I’m crying in the club right now😭 Ntaba laughing at his brother because he’s been secretly walking for a week, super proud dad moment over here @ndikitwins #FatherOfTwo and not number 2."
SA reacts to Moshe Ndiki's sweet post
Social media aunties and uncles were also left emotional by the adorable video. Many could not believe how much the twins had grown.
@simzngema said:
"Aaaaah🥹 congratulations daddy❤️😍😍😍"
@sanamchunu7 wrote:
"Awuuuuuu🥰🥰"
@leeramthethwa said:
"A year already? Aaaarrrgggghh my babies🥺😮💨❤️❤️❤️"
@kenyakallogontse commented:
"Wololo !! Be ready for re-arrangement of everything all over the 🏠!! Welcome to parental club🎉👏 Enjoy parenthood."
@phelo_mat noted:
"This has perseverance unlike brother who is holding on for dear life by the corner🤭 so cute 🥰"
Moshe Ndiki’s surrogate, Siphokazi Shandu, reportedly fails to accept babies are not hers
Briefly News reported that word on the street is that Moshe Ndiki's surrogate is having mixed feelings after bonding with the twin boys for nine months.
Rumour has it that Moshe Ndiki's surrogate wants the babies back. Siphokazi Shandu, a longtime friend of the father of two, carried the twins in 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.