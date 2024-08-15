Moshe Ndiki shared a heartwarming milestone on social media, revealing that his twin sons, who were born via surrogate almost a year ago, are now walking

The television presenter posted a video on Instagram showing the twins learning to walk, expressing his pride and emotion at the moment

Fans and followers, including fellow celebrities, reacted with joy and congratulations, marvelling at how much the twins have grown in a year

Moshe Ndiki is enjoying every step of his parenting journey. The star, who welcomed his adorable twin sons via surrogate almost a year ago, shared a sweet milestone with fans on social media.

Moshe Ndiki posted a video of his sons taking their first steps. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki shares his son's major milestone

Moshe Ndiki's twin sons are growing up right before our eyes. The adorable pair, who were babies just recently, are already walking - time is flying.

Taking to his Instagram page, the television presenter shared a video of his babies learning to walk. He admitted that the moment made him a little teary-eyed. He wrote:

"I can’t believe my babies are walking days before their big 1, I’m crying in the club right now😭 Ntaba laughing at his brother because he’s been secretly walking for a week, super proud dad moment over here @ndikitwins #FatherOfTwo and not number 2."

SA reacts to Moshe Ndiki's sweet post

Social media aunties and uncles were also left emotional by the adorable video. Many could not believe how much the twins had grown.

@simzngema said:

"Aaaaah🥹 congratulations daddy❤️😍😍😍"

@sanamchunu7 wrote:

"Awuuuuuu🥰🥰"

@leeramthethwa said:

"A year already? Aaaarrrgggghh my babies🥺😮‍💨❤️❤️❤️"

@kenyakallogontse commented:

"Wololo !! Be ready for re-arrangement of everything all over the 🏠!! Welcome to parental club🎉👏 Enjoy parenthood."

@phelo_mat noted:

"This has perseverance unlike brother who is holding on for dear life by the corner🤭 so cute 🥰"

Moshe Ndiki’s surrogate, Siphokazi Shandu, reportedly fails to accept babies are not hers

Briefly News reported that word on the street is that Moshe Ndiki's surrogate is having mixed feelings after bonding with the twin boys for nine months.

Rumour has it that Moshe Ndiki's surrogate wants the babies back. Siphokazi Shandu, a longtime friend of the father of two, carried the twins in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News