A group of loving learners came together and pulled a heartwarming surprise for their educator

The teacher was touched by how the pupils welcomed him back after he lost his mother

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the man and his pupils with positive messages

Pupils showed kindness to their teacher who lost his mom. Images: @loyi.so_sokhetye

A group of loving learners showed love and support to their teacher who lost his mother.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @loyisosokhetye, the pupils are seen entering his class with cute gifts. The educator was immediately overwhelmed with emotions.

The teacher showed gratitude. According to the caption, the learners were sad after hearing the sad news of his mother's passing. They came together to pull the cute surprise to welcome their beloved educator back after he buried his mom.

"I am still out of words😭😭😭🙌🙌🙌🕊️these kids after the heard i lost my mother, kuthiwa oko babe sad & all that, i did receive the messages, little did i knew bazobetha imali zabo for this😭😭😭😭🙌🫶."

Learners pull heartwarming surprise for a teacher who lost his mom

Watch the touching TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the educator and his pupils

The video gained over 18k likes, with many online users showering the man with positive messages and loving what the pupils did for him in his difficult time.

@SethuSotheni wrote:

"Another day of crying for strangers on TikTok 😭."

@Phindile Pretty commented:

"One thing we will never take away from ama 2k is showing affection and kindness 🥺🥺."

@Raynkosi said:

"Love and light my brother."

@Mbasa_entle✌️❤️ was touched:

"Wow this 😭🥰you indeed a blessing in their lives ♥️❤️😍💯. Okay awusa trendi caba uyi teacher of the month😂😂😂."

@Londii Pariis loved:

"Okay I'm crying 😭😭♥️ this is beautiful."

SA learners celebrate Nigerian teacher after AFCON victory

In another story, Briefly News reported about SA pupils who showed love to a Nigerian teacher after the AFCON win.

In a video making rounds on Twitter, the teacher was wearing his country's football club colours. Students stood on both sides of the corridor as their teacher paraded, they clapped hands in celebration. The video struck some feelings, social media users loved it and celebrated with the teacher as well.

