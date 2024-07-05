A South African educator who is teaching in China was surprised by his learners who discovered his YouTube channel

The teacher has a good relationship with his pupils who seem to enjoy his online content

The internet community reacted to the video, with many finding his connection with his students adorable

A South African teacher in China was surprised after his pupils discovered his YouTube channel. Images: @muna_chriss/ TikTok, @Rat0007/ Getty Images

A South African teacher in China had to hilariously deal with his pupils after they discovered his YouTube channel.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @muna_chriss, he is in class doing his job when the kids discover his YouTube channel. The kids can be seen adorably going through their teacher's videos on a class digital board.

Pupils discover teacher YouTube channel

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

Educator teaches English to Chinese pupil

The little ones were all smiles and seemed to be enjoying their educator's content. The South African teacher has a good relationship with his learners. In another video, he tried teaching one of the learners his native language which is Venda.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens adore the teacher-learner relationship

The online users reacted to the teacher and his students, with many finding their relationship adorable.

@azanidorc50 asked:

"Do you have any recruiters you can recommend?"

@Phillistus Mothapa M pointed out:

"Learner is sleeping in class."

@Lindiwe Mdlalose joked:

"Lama textbooks ngisho eVarsity ngixakwe uGAAP angikaze ngibe nangaka kanti thina emzansi sifundani." (These textbook, even in varsity I never had thick textbooks. What are guys teaching in South Africa?).

@Kabelo admired:

"So precious ."

@Inga adored:

"So sweet ."

@Kings&Queens said:

"You can't convince me this is her first timehaibooo she's so fluent."

