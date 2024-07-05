Surprise in the Classroom: Pupils Find Teacher’s YouTube Channel, Netizens Love It
- A South African educator who is teaching in China was surprised by his learners who discovered his YouTube channel
- The teacher has a good relationship with his pupils who seem to enjoy his online content
- The internet community reacted to the video, with many finding his connection with his students adorable
A South African teacher in China had to hilariously deal with his pupils after they discovered his YouTube channel.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @muna_chriss, he is in class doing his job when the kids discover his YouTube channel. The kids can be seen adorably going through their teacher's videos on a class digital board.
Pupils discover teacher YouTube channel
Watch the adorable TikTok video below:
Educator teaches English to Chinese pupil
The little ones were all smiles and seemed to be enjoying their educator's content. The South African teacher has a good relationship with his learners. In another video, he tried teaching one of the learners his native language which is Venda.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens adore the teacher-learner relationship
The online users reacted to the teacher and his students, with many finding their relationship adorable.
@azanidorc50 asked:
"Do you have any recruiters you can recommend?"
@Phillistus Mothapa M pointed out:
"Learner is sleeping in class."
@Lindiwe Mdlalose joked:
"Lama textbooks ngisho eVarsity ngixakwe uGAAP angikaze ngibe nangaka kanti thina emzansi sifundani." (These textbook, even in varsity I never had thick textbooks. What are guys teaching in South Africa?).
@Kabelo admired:
"So precious ."
@Inga adored:
"So sweet ."
@Kings&Queens said:
"You can't convince me this is her first timehaibooo she's so fluent."
SA woman teaches in China despite lack of proficiency
In another story, Briefly News reported about a teacher who trended for teaching English in China despite limited proficiency.
TikTok user @phumzile_gamede is trending on social media after she uploaded a video of a famous sound used by the app. The woman played the recording of a woman attempting to say the word "rhinoceros." While the teacher's curvy physique and high salary may have garnered attention, netizens were interested in how she got the job.
