Thoughtful learners in Bloemfontein organised a surprise birthday celebration for their beloved teacher

The heartwarming footage captures the touching moment as learners sing, and present a gift to the primary school educator

Many netizens praise the pupils for their kindness and their heartening display of appreciation

Thoughtful South African learners threw a birthday celebration for their school teacher. Image: @moroba_chalk

Bloemfontein school learners decided to make their teacher's birthday extra special by organising a birthday party. As he entered the classroom, they burst into the birthday song, filling the room with joy and excitement.

Man shares school birthday bash

The thoughtful surprise was complete with a beautifully arranged table filled with snacks and a birthday present. The genuine effort was fully on display in the TikTok video posted by @moroba_chalk. It showed the strong bond between the students and their teacher.

Primary school teacher thanks pupils

Touched by the gesture, the teacher conveyed his gratitude with a heartfelt speech. He thanked the kids for their kindness and said he loved them.

Watch the video below:

Video warms hearts on TikTok

The wholesome footage captured the hearts of South Africans. Comments flooded in, with netizens applauding the pupils for their thoughtfulness.

@Ameliawabloem said:

"A good teacher who is loved by all. My son is in high school but he doesn't not forget you. Happy birthday."

@violetletlape stated:

"So cute! God bless the educators as they continue to love our children. You can see the love of the father to them."

@heidilicous2 posted:

"These children are so cute nowadays."

@TeboT77 mentioned:

"My eyes are teary what a wonderful surprise. Happy birthday Mr it shows that you're doing a great job. Keep it up!."

@Slindile wrote:

"It's so beautiful the love you give towards our kids is giving back. I love you more."

@3brothersguesthouse commented:

"Hard work and humbleness pay big time. Every one of them wants to say something. Keep shining Sir."

@akon8561 typed:

"Kids need love and they will appreciate you with the little they have."

@Sammirrror2 added:

"What a moment. Wish you all the best. This shows how your kids feel about you."

