A South African woman shared a TikTok video about treating her parents to a vacation in Durban

The video showed them enjoying the beach, Ushaka Marine World, and celebrating the father's birthday

South Africans loved the video, praising the daughter for her kindness and expressing how happy the parents looked

Mzansi praised a young woman for spoiling her parents with a trip to Durban. Image: @village_princessee

Source: TikTok

A South African woman tugged at netizens' hearts after sharing footage of her treating her parents to a vacation in Durban.

Family enjoys beach and Ushaka Marine World

A video shared by @village_princessee on TikTok shows the woman and her parents excitedly boarding a plane before checking into their hotel room.

The video goes on to show them at the beach as they take in the ocean view before dipping their feet into the water.

They are also seen enjoying a delicious breakfast and going out to Ushaka Marine World, where they visited the aquarium and watched the Sea World show, which featured seals and dolphins performing cool tricks.

@village_princessee's father also celebrated his birthday during the trip, and she sang for him and surprised him with a cake.

"Taking my parents to Durban has been my greatest blessing❤️," the daughter wrote.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Durban trip melts SA's hearts

The video touched many SA netizens' hearts as they shared how precious the daughter's gesture was.

Others couldn't help commenting on how happy the parents looked during the entire Durban trip.

Truth Njalo replied:

"I hope you are capable of handling the abundance of blessings that your getting from God, from today onwards. Thank you for this sis, you made me cry."

phindile presh Ngcobo said:

"Yaze yayinhle into, God blessbaze balibone itheku."

MaNene replied:

"Baze bajabula abantu abadalainkosi ikubusise."

Kelly_Ace21 replied:

"One thing about parents, they'll always rock up in formal ."

All Things Living commented:

"Not your dad going to the beach wearing Brentwood. Reminds me so much of my own dad what you did here is beautiful ❤️."

pamelabusisiwedlu wrote:

"I'm crying tears of joy for you and your parents babe❤️. May God continue to richly bless you ."

@kgoanaMoloko❤️ said:

"This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen today."

Sisipho commented:

"I swear this is the first thing I want to do when I get a job ,"

ellen mokwena replied:

"This will be me taking my mom and my sis to Durban end of this year. I know am getting a job soon. God willing."

Single mum takes daughter on trips around the world

In another story, Briefly News reported that a single mother is not mincing her words when it comes to the father of her daughter.

user @asia_lechang shared a video on her page of her and her daughter travelling the world together despite getting no support from the kid's father.

The duo visited incredible places, including Canada, Dubai and the United Kingdom. The video is filled with joy, laughter, and the beautiful moments together.

Source: Briefly News