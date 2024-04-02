Priddy Ugly celebrated his 32nd birthday and the success of his newly-released album, DUST

The rapper received warm birthday wishes from his supporters, who crowned him one of the best in the country

However, some netizens continued to throw shade at Priddy's career and questioned his popularity

Fans sent birthday wishes as Priddy Ugly turned a year older. Images: priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly turned a year older and has undoubtedly become one of the country's most respected and often overlooked lyricists. With a career spanning over a decade and a new album out, Priddy has solidified his place in the Mzansi rap history books.

Priddy Ugly celebrates birthday

It's a new year for Priddy Ugly, and despite having hung his mic and retiring from music, he has proven his resilience and fought through the hate battered against his name.

From his days as a dancing rapper, way before the braids were introduced, Priddy was the pretty boy of South African hip hop with bars to match.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

On his 32nd birthday, the rapper has a total of six projects to his name, including his rumoured final album, DUST. The album hosts some of the rapper's most-played tracks on Spotify, including Ntja'ka with Maglera Doe Boy, which currently sits on over 1.5 million streams.

Not only that, but Priddy has also collaborated with some of the country's most celebrated and respected musicians, including late emcees Riky Rick and HHP.

To top it all off, the rapper married his long-time partner, Bontle Modiselle, and has an adorable daughter, Afrika, who has stolen Mzansi's hearts with her smile.

Mzansi reacts to Priddy Ugly's birthday

Fans celebrated Priddy Ugly's birthday and shared their favourite songs by the rapper:

BlxckSwiss_ said:

"Come to my Kasi and Bula Boot."

ChocDakar2 celebrated Priddy Ugly:

"More life to Priddy, it's a DUST day!"

Magleesta wrote:

"The only critique they have of Priddy Ugly is being a present dad and a supportive husband."

Meanwhile, some netizens dissed Priddy and questioned his claim to fame:

ChrisEcxel102 asked:

"Greatest rapper since when? Anyway HBD to him."

Kamogel92759922 wrote:

"I don't even know one song of his."

TenMillion007 claimed:

"Never heard of him until today, but happy birthday to him."

Priddy Ugly and Bontle post Valentine's Day video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle's cute Valentine's Day video.

The couple, who also go by Rick Jade, celebrated the month of love with a music video of their song, Young Love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News