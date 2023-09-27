Rapper Priddy Ugly will be breaking his lengthy hiatus by dropping a new song titled Ntja'ka from his upcoming album

Ntja'ka is a song featuring the hottest new kid on the block, Maglera Doe Boy, and Mashbeatz is credited

This will be his first song after a year of not releasing any new music, and Priddy promises that it will be a banger

Get ready, rap fans, Priddy Ugly will be releasing new music. It has been a year since the rapper released music.

Priddy Uglt breaks his hiatus

Rapper and husband Priddy Ugly will break his lengthy hiatus by dropping a new song titled Ntja'ka. The song is just another project he is working on, as he announced earlier this year that he will be dropping a new album.

Ntja'ka is a song featuring rapper Maglera Doe Boy and Mashbeatz. After a year of not releasing any new music, this will be his first song, and the rapper promises that it will be a banger.

Taking to Instagram, Priddy Ugly said:

"After a year of no releases. I'm back with another one, a big one."

The hip-hop song will be released on Friday, 29 September 2023.

Fans are amped up for the new collaboration

The rapper has been teasing the song for weeks, and fans have grown tired of waiting.

crawstaticflaws gushed:

"All I'm saying is Maglera is there, boy. For me, this is the best duo go listen to Rap Relay. I'll patiently wait for this song don't know about you guys."

fl3xx.kin5s_rsa asked

"Maglera is on this joint!? I can't wait."

shooterkhumz added:

"About That Time!!"

wichi1080 exclaimed:

"This is the one!!"

lilluvenigmsa said:

"Seeing that @magleradoeboy feature. Giving rap relay vibes…FRIDAY the hottest track this year might be dropping."

Priddy Ugly gets mocked after wife's interview

Following Bontle Modiselle's interview on Podcast And Chill with MacG, Priddy Ugly got mocked for being the good husband that he is.

Bontle opened up about the peace in her marriage with Priddy Ugly and how, in their 11 years, they have never cheated on each other.

"We started dating in 2009, that's like, what, 11 years and we don't fight. We have never walked out on each other, and we have never had a dramatic moment.

"We have never wanted space from each other or him saying he is going out with his homies to cool off the steam, no. When he goes out, it's because he wants to. It's not because of me."

Priddy Ugly blasts crime levels in SA

In a previous from Briefly News, Priddy Ugly called out the outrageous crime in South Africa following the murder of his cousin outside a police station.

The murder took place on the same night he or she was going to report a crime which took place earlier that day.

He cautioned many people to be wary of their surroundings and to be safe.

