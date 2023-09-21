TV presenter Bontle Modiselle opened up about the peace in her marriage with Priddy Ugly during an interview with Mac G

Bontle and Priddy Ugly have been in a relationship for 11 years, and the choreographer said they have never cheated on each other

Bontle's video of her unpacking the dynamics of her relationship sparked a heated conversation between netizens online

Bontle Modiselle said that her hubby, Priddy Ugly, has never cheated on her.

Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are couple goals. The pair have been together for the past 11 years and still keep the fire burning in their relationship.

Bontle opens up about her marriage with Priddy Ugly

The TV presenter and choreographer Bontle Modiselle and her hubby Priddy Ugly have topped the trending charts on social media.

This is after a video of Bontle during an interview with Mac G, opening up about her relationship, was posted by an X user @Mlu__N2. Candice Modiselle's sister talked about the peace and maturity in her marriage.

Bontle further said that she and Priddy Ugly have never raised their voices at each other, nor have they slammed doors at each other.

She said:

"We started dating in 2009, that's like, what, 11 years and we don't fight. We have never walked out on each other, and we have never had a dramatic moment.

"We have never wanted space from each other or him saying he is going out with his homies to cool off the steam, no. When he goes out, it's because he wants to. It's not because of me."

Previously, Bontle did mention that she would forgive her husband if he cheated on her.

Watch the clip here:

Netizens respond to Bontle Modiselle's video

Shortly after the video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, social media users got into a heated debate regarding Bontle and Priddy Ugly's marriage. Here are some of their comments:

@Mayo6Tee responded:

"Lol, that’s why Cassper beat him in the ring. 1 cookie 11 years."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"You wanna tell me that Priddy has been chewing 1 v*gina for 11 years."

@BTsheamo wrote:

"Are ya'll mocking Priddy for being loyal rn?"

@Hello_Zaddy replied:

"She’s a keeper. He’s a keeper. The relationship is weak if you need breaks from each other or can’t disagree without fighting."

@BuhleNkomo_ responded:

"This does happen, hey, and there are some relationships where your combined energies co-create a chilled vibe nje and their flow is genuinely harmonious. That sh*t is top-tier. Some relationships are just therapy to your soul."

@BotsheloBophelo replied:

"The power of communication. Why should you fight with your partner instead of resolving issues through communication."

@Tswelo101 said:

"This is what a healthy relationship looks like. When you know how to communicate with your partner, you will not raise your voice at them."

@Unprvkdjrk wrote:

"Impossible. I saw her character on that skhumba football show. Cringe."

@Theyallteej responded:

"Amanga lawa bayakhohlisana. Singadlala labantu, inganekwane le."

With all the love they have been receiving from the public, the couple surprisingly declined to have a reality show because their marriage is too valuable to be exposed to prying eyes.

Bontle Modiselle loses her dreadlocks in Rwanda

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Bontle Modiselle lost her dreadlocks in Rwanda and traded them for a beautiful tribal braids hairstyle.

Celebrity choreographer Bontle Modiselle has unveiled her new look, but it's not too far from her luxurious locs.

Speaking to Briefly News, hairstylist Lazaros Sumbane from Pro Love said that although one cannot see Bontle's dreadlocks, the tribal curls are still part of her signature look.

