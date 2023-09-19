A video showing cracks in Minnie Dlamini and her strange husband Quinton Jones, years before their divorce, has resurfaced

The clip that was shared on Twitter shows their couple's communication skills in the weeks leading to their televised wedding, Becoming Mrs Jones

Social media users debated over the footage, some blaming Quinton for his lack of leadership and others coming for the bride-to-be's tone of voice

Video of Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' marriage showing cracks before their messy divorce has surfaced.

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones's divorce is soon becoming the most dramatic divorce to rock Mzansi in 2023 in what is nicknamed the Unbecoming Mrs Jones saga.

Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones show cracks on Becoming Mrs Jones

@Ladylondie1 took to her X, formerly known as Twitter timeline, a video of the famous couple taken from their magazine TV show on Showmax, Becoming Mrs Jones.

The TV host gets a small meltdown weeks before their wedding. Trying to calm her down, Quinton tells her to close her eyes, preparing her for a surprise. Instead, he doesn't guide the blindfolded woman, and she trips, causing her to protest annoyingly again.

Londie captioned her clip and said:

"I don’t know for Minnie Dlamini but for Quinton Jones this was suppose to be a very huge red flag."

Watch the video below:

Tweeps weigh in on Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' dramatic video

Social media users had plenty of opinions about the couple's behaviour in the video clip, check out their comments:

@MissSizakeleM was team Minnie:

"But she was right... you can't say someone must close their eyes and do not guide or direct them... Minnie Dlamini was right here."

@Ladylondie1 responded:

"You can voice out without being rude to your partner. Sometimes It’s not about what you say, it’s about how you say it."

@PlatinmPrincess noticed:

"He clearly said at YOUR WEDDING."

@Yolokazi_chagi weighed in:

"Can you guide me maybe!! The guy was not good at guiding and it shows even through this divorce!"

@SthembiD agreed:

"Whenever a man fails to lead a relationship. It causes so much frustration. She was just fed up with shame and with what was going on now. She is justified."

@ShamzLove89 noticed:

"From this scene alone, there is NO chemistry whatsoever. And it's not because they're misunderstanding each other but there is just none whatsoever."

@EmasiminiwithT corrected Minnie:

"She could have said ad the same thing but in a more respectful and kinder manner."

Minnie Dlamini to host 1st Miss World SA

In another story on Briefly News, the former Mrs. Jones announced that she will make history by hosting the first-ever Miss World SA in October.

Briefly News approached Carol Bouwer to give insight on the pageant, and she explained that her production house has been licenced to coordinate and find the perfect entrant that will represent Mzansi at the Miss World stage.

