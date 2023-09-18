The former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London has returned to singing on stage but with a different kind of performance

The sultry songbird was seen in a video trying to entertain a Mbombela crowd with an energetic set that received an underwhelming response in return

With the video now viral on social media, her delivery left people thinking that the new mom was tired and lacked talent

Londie London's latest performance left Mzansi's netizens feeling underwhelmed. Images: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Londie London has been one very booked and busy hun, promoting her live events and even finding new love. But one recent performance seemed to have fallen flat.

Londie London's club performance goes viral

Briefly News could not verify the club's location at the time of publishing, where the singer wore a black mini skirt, black tights and a white halter-neck top.

When the day of the show came, a clip that was reposted by media outlet @MDNnewss on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed her fans what they had missed out on with the caption:

"Londie London performing live."

Check out the video below:

Social media reacts to Londie London's performance

When the tape reached the masses on X, tweeps were not sure about the former Real Housewives of Durban star's performance and said:

@HermaineM suggested:

"She looks tired."

@Moneze_ was surprised:

"She sings for a living? Had no idea."

@uMaster_Sandz said:

"Manje that Nyash! It’s a bit too much."

@Malwawami asked:

"The body only looks perfect on Instagram kuphela?"

@Abuti__Ray was unimpressed:

"I'm not happy with her performance, her voice sounds like there are bees coming."

@GwaQube asked:

"Why people are not paying attention to her?"

@Presley_phoebie explained:

"Abahlanyi vele bantfu base Mbombela. Prestige had to step in. Because yin le?"

@pmatsepane observed:

"It seems as if other people are just minding their own business as if there's nothing happening!"

@Workersday noted:

"She does seem like someone who stood up from the crowd for a kareoke... I'm sorry! But then again, she'll keep up. She just needs to gym a bit & follow the sound beats."

