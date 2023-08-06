Londie London celebrated her daughter's first birthday in style and shared an Instagram post where they wore matching outfits

The former RHOD star also showed love to everyone who was part of the party

She also recently announced that she will be releasing new music with Maphorisa

Londie London celebrated her daughter's first birthday party this weekend. Image: @tatsography

Former Real Housewives of Durban star and songstress Londie London celebrated her daughter's first birthday with close friends and family yesterday and threw her an official party.

The beautiful birthday party was fit for a princess, and London noted what a lovely day it was for her bundle of joy.

Londie London threw her daughter a birthday party, and posted pics on Instagram

It was a glamorous affair for the Isaga Lam hitmaker, who shared the fabulous birthday on her Instagram account.

The post went viral and was liked over 30K times. The post formed part of a series of posts in which she shared the special day. Londie and her daughter, Bomi, wore matching purple dresses, and she had a very pink affair surrounded by close friends and family. London celebrated her daughter's birthday in July.

London also recently announced that she will release a new hit titled "Themba." with DJ Maphorisa in August. This comes after she has not released music for a couple of years. She shared a reel of her in the studio and captioned it "cooking".

South Africans say daughter looks more like her dad

Netizens could not help but notice how Bomi looked like her father, Hlubi Nkosi.

Zandi_mokoena_ said:

“She looks more like her daddy.”

Londy_mazwide_eventdesigner, the company that was hired to handle the birthday, commented:

“Bomi is such a pretty little butterfly. Thank you for trusting us with your vision, mama.”

Lo_sithole added:

“Ncooh, my cuties. I really missed out. You guys look gorgeous.”

Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson remarked:

“Aaaaah, I can’t handle the cuteness!”

Siwazoe remarked:

“These children look like their father. Even the baby girl, who really resembles her father.”

