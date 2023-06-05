Reality TV star Londie London faced backlash for receiving a second luxury BMW from her alleged scammer boyfriend within a week

Social media users drew comparisons between Londie's car spree and Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who infamously acquired luxury vehicles during the pandemic

Critics questioned the affordability of Londie's extravagant gifts, raising concerns about the source of funding in the current economic climate

Peeps have compared Londie London to Nandipha Magudumana after she bought another BMW. Images: @londie_london_official

Londie London has sparked controversy on social media after her alleged scammer boyfriend, rumoured to be Bonga from Eskhawini, bought her yet another luxury BMW.

Londie London has been bought another BMW by her man Bonga

This comes just a week after he gifted her a similar BMW, allegedly the same one repossessed by her ex-fiancée earlier this year reports The South African.

Some tweeps have compared Londie to Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the girlfriend and accomplice of convicted murderer Thabo Bester, who acquired luxury cars during the pandemic.

@sanelenkosix tweeted:

"Remember when #DrNandiphaMagudumana celebrated the purchase of luxury vehicles days apart? Londie London is doing the same & oh boy it’s going to end in bloody tears."

Londie London's lavish buy has ruffled South Africa's feathers

Folks are questioning the source of Londie's lavish gifts in the current economic climate. Some fans feel Londie is trying to prove a point.

@ChrisMtima said:

"She trying to prove a point "

@Miss_Mashetla said:

"Ene, I hope she’s putting aside funds for international lawyers."

@Cstherine2001 said:

"She is making soo much noise now it will end in tears #londielondon"

@I_Am_Bonolo tweeted:

"Splurging your ill-gotten gains on a baddie is mad business. These people don’t know how to behave."

