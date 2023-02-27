Kelvin Momo poured his heart out in a sweet birthday message for his wife, Babalwa

The famous Amapiano star shared stunning pictures and videos alongside a lengthy caption to mark the special day

Kelvin's fans and followers also filled his post's comments section with birthday messages for Babalwa

It's Amapiano sensation Babalwa M's birthday, and her man Kelvin Momo didn't miss the chance to shower her with love.

Kelvin Momo posted a lovely post to celebrate his wife Babalwa's birthday. Image: @babalwa_m and @kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

Kelvin took to his social media pages to share adorable pictures of him and his better half with a touching tribute.

Kelvin Momo celebrates Babalwa's birthday with sweet post

In a sweet post, the Sukakude hitmaker expressed his love for his beautiful wife, Babalwa. According to TimesLIVE, Kelvin thanked her for their shared moments. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful ♥️ Thank You For Everything. Sharing beautiful moments together. Today we celebrate your day ♥️ My Wife, hope you enjoy and God Will bless You with His wonders of life."

Kelvin Momo's followers help him celebrate wife Babalwa's birthday

The star's followers didn't want to miss the chance to celebrate Babalwa's special day. They filled Kelvin Momo's timeline with sweet birthday messages for his lovely wife.

@l.e.s.e.d.i.m17 wrote:

"Happy birthday to the woman who gave us kusezo khanya ❤️"

@nkanyezi.nk said:

"Thank you for all the great music you both give us."

@marvinjaymaludda added:

"Just that one person in your life, you’re blessed."

@basiiey_monnapula commented:

"What a beautiful love story. Birthday wishes to her ❤️"

@khulekanilungelo added:

"Happy Birthday. Inspired by your Love Towards babalwa_M ❤️❤️ KEEP DOING WHAT YOUR DOING GUYS, WE LOVE YOU ❤"

