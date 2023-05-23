A Twitter post claims that former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London is dating an alleged scammer

Mabonga, the alleged scammer, is said to have paid lobola for Sbahle Mpisane and Ameigh Thompson before Londie London

The page reports that Mabonga allegedly scams people for a living and Mzansi is waiting for the details

A post online shocked Mzansi with alleged reports that musician and former RHOD star Londie London is dating a scammer.

Former ‘RHOD’ Star Londie London is allegedly dating a man who scams people for a living. Image: @Londie_London

Source: Instagram

The page posted a tweet with pictures and video clips of Londie with the alleged criminal, Mabonga.

In the footage, Londie and Mabonga can be seen getting cosy and exchanging kisses while wearing traditional attire.

According to TimesLIVE, Londie London made headlines when she was confronted by a total stranger in one of the episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban about the details of her divorce.

ZAlebs reported that Londie was traditionally married to Hlubi Nkosi and they were blessed with two kids.

Londie London and Hlubi Nkosi's divorce was in the public eye

Londie and her ex-husband, Hlubi Nkosi, had an on-and-off relationship until it came out that Hlubi was dating Kim Kholiwe, who is an influencer and besties with Faith Nketsi.

"Londie London didn't reveal the reason for walking out of her marriage. There were rumours that Hlubi wanted a polygamous marriage and she didn't agree to the arrangement," ZAlebs added.

Londie's love life became a hot topic on social media when Salty Entertainment Juice disclosed her private affairs on Twitter.

@_ts_ngubeni commented:

"Disappointed, but not surprised."

@Miss_Gorge added:

"Mhmmm we have, been rooting for her to get back up but seems she enjoys the light much more than we can imagine. Good luck to her."

@biccapital said:

"They love scammers, shem ndincamile. I know the economy is bad but uzilahlele kwi scammers. Uthanda izinto."

@PhumelaAvril is in disbelief:

"This can't be true."

@LolithaShosha replied:

"He looks like he could be Hlubi's friend and they made a bet. Also, the quality of the pic is giving Nollywood movie yango 2006."

Londie London sparked rumours of being broke after divorce but rose above critics

Londie dismissed the rumours of being broke when she gifted herself with a beautiful new home on Mother's Day.

The musician is also booming in business. Londie recently held a glitzy launch of her hair business and Mzansi lived for it.

Londie London pleads with fans to consider her feelings

Briefly News previously reported that Londie London broke her silence following reports that she hit rock bottom after divorcing her husband.

According to reports on social media, Londie London was allegedly forced to move back to her mother's house and reportedly downgraded from her posh car to a Toyota Tazz.

