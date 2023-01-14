Londie London has rubbished the claims that she is broke and failing to make ends meet following her divorce

Reports circulating on social media suggested that the Real Housewives of Durban star had moved back to her family home and had downgraded to a Toyota Tazz

Responding to the rumours, Londie London said people should consider how the lies affect her and her family

Londie London has broken her silence following rumours that she is now broke.



Londie London has broken her silence following reports that she hit rock bottom after divorcing her husband Hlubi Nkosi.

According to reports on social media, Londie London was allegedly forced to move back to her mother's house and reportedly downgraded from her posh car to a Toyota Tazz.

Londie London responds to the fake news

Londie London did not take the fake news lightly. The singer headed to her Instagram stories to address the matter and set the record straight. She said people can say whatever they want about her but should never involve her two children. She wrote:

"Polygamy, Tazz, paternity?!! What in the fake news is this? You can lie and say whatever you want about me, but not my kids."





She also posted a picture of the Tazz she is alleged to be driving alongside a laughing emoji.

Londie London says fans should consider her feelings

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the mother of two said fans should remember that she is also human and the lies they spread about her have effects. She added:

"I am human too and I also have emotions. I’d like to plead with everyone to stop spreading fake news as it causes a lot of damage to me and my family."

