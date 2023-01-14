The Real housewives of Durban star Londie London is allegedly down and out after breaking up with her baby daddy, Hlubi Nkosi

Contrary to her Instagram posts, the reality star is said to be struggling to financially provide for her two kids

Credible sources say that Londie had to say goodbye to her lavish lifestyle of flashy and expensive cars and find alternative rides

Londie London is reportedly going through the most financially after calling it quits with her baby daddy, Hlubi Nkosi.

Londie London's friend has revealed that life hasn't been financially the same for the reality TV star after leaving Hlubi Nkosi. Image: @londie_london_official

According to Zimoja, The Real Housewives of Durban star had to downgrade her lavish lifestyle after breaking up with Nkosi.

“Things are tough but she is pushing and even does events in eMalahleni now. Content would have been about her and the fact that she has downgraded her lifestyle imagine from a G- wagon to small car, that would have embarrassed her.“

Zimoja also claims to have sourced the juicy gossip from a friend of Londie. The bestie revealed that the reality TV show star is finding it hard to provide for her kids.

“Hustling for two kids is hard. Shopping every week at Gucci is a thing of the past; she has to hustle like the rest of us,” said the friend.

Londie London's friend drops juicy details about the breakup of the lovers

According to ZAlebs, the unnamed source also revealed that the cause of Londie and Hlubi's split is because the hubby wanted to take a second wife. Londie refused and gave Nkosi an ultimatum.

"She told him to choose between her and the other woman and Hlubi chose the other woman.”

Londie London has previously addressed the controversial split. ZAlebs reports that she opened up to a fan who was curious on Instagram.

The star confirmed that the breakup wasn't just hearsay but a fact. The musician also admitted that the vile tweets from people about her failed marriage really did hurt, but she is focusing on raising her kids and rebranding herself as a mother.

“I believe in perfect timing. now I have my second child and I’m not willing to take that chance again because now it is my time to shine. A lot of things were on hold.”

Londie London shown love by peeps after revealing split with Hubby Hlubi Nkosi was traumatic

In related stories, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London had her tell-all about her split with her hubby, Hlubi Nkosi, on Kaya 959 Breakfast show. The stunner said she chose self-love.

Londie made news headlines and trended for days when a Tweep aired her marriage's dirty laundry on social media. Twitter entertainment blogger Musa Khawula started the cheating rumours levelling against Hlubi. The accusations were later confirmed by Londie on Instagram when she said she split up with Hlubi.

In an interview with Sol and Dineo on Kaya 959, the mom of two opened up that when the tweets from Musa were trending online, it was traumatic for her. Londie said she had to put her public life on hold and keep personal things private.

