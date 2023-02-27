Controversial media personality Sithelo Shozi rubbished rumours that she is no longer on social media because she is going through a rough patch

The Durban-based DJ said she had been the happiest since leaving toxic social media and is unbothered by what people are saying about her

The mother-of-three also got her followers excited when she hinted that she has a major announcement to make

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sithelo Shozi has been missing on social media for a while after her explosive back and forth with her baby daddy Andile Mpisane and his family.

Sithelo Shozi says she is the happiest after deactivating her Instagram account. Image: @sithelo.

Source: Instagram

Before disappearing from social media, Sithelo Shozi was at loggerheads with MaMkhize and Andile Mpisane over baby Flo's whereabouts.

Sithelo Shozi says she is happiest since leaving Instagram

The star's fans were shocked when she disappeared from the social media streets. Some said Andile Mpisane's family had silenced her, while others speculated that she had hit hard times.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to TimesLIVE, the stunner addressed the rumours during a recent interview. She said she is unbothered by people talking about her because she knows she is newsworthy and controversial. She said:

"This is the nature of the business, I'm not expecting it to end, I'm expecting it to continue. I am a force and the minute people stop talking, I'm no longer that force. I am very newsworthy and very controversial - so it is what it is. I chose to be here."

Sithelo Shozi hints that she has been working on big project and will make an announcement soon

Deactivating her Instagram page did not stop the star from making major money moves behind the scenes. She revealed that she is working on a big project and will make an announcement in due course. She added:

"Right now I'm going through a very special time in my life. I'm more awakened spiritually, it's got nothing to do with anything. When I wake up, I pray, and then the gym has helped ease my thoughts. It's given me more time to focus on myself and my relationship with God, friends and kids. It's really made me go back to what's really important. I'm the happiest I've been. March will be back announcing news of her being on a big show."

Sithelo Shozi accused of pulling PR stunt after dragging Andile Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize to court

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane's lawyer, Ntsako Godi, reportedly revealed that they would oppose Sithelo Shozi's application.

According to TimesLIVE, the DJ and social media influencer filed a summons, accusing Andile and his mother of "unlawfully and unconstitutionally" abducting her daughter.

The publication reports that Sithelo claims she received a phone call from MaMkhize last year, on March 4, asking her to bring her grandchildren, aged 3 and 2, to visit her home in La Lucia because she missed them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News