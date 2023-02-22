Popular eNCA news anchor who also worked as Minister Fikile Mbalula's spokeswoman Ayanda Allie Paine has ventured into the music industry

Ayanda said she left her previous jobs to tap into the music industry because she felt she could use her voice to address social ills

The media personality who is set to release her debut album next month said being a musician is liberating because she can say whatever she wants to say

Ayanda Allie Paine who worked as a news anchor for eNCA and former Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula's spokeswoman has joined the music industry.

Former Minister Mbalula’s spokesperson explains why she is launching her music career. Image: @ayandaallie

The 37-year-old media personality said she chose the music industry because she felt it will allow her to say things she couldn't say as a spokeswoman or news anchor.

Ayanda Allie Paine on why she believes music will give her voice to address social ills

Speaking to Daily Sun, Ayanda said the transition is important to her because it will allow her to address issues that she couldn't speak about before.

She noted that before being Mbalula's spokesperson, she used journalism to talk about the country's political status quo and the problems being faced by South Africans. She said:

"This process of being a musician has been healing for me because I haven't been able to talk too much. It's liberating because I am using my voice. I am not representing anything."

Ayanda Allie Paine set to release her debut album on Human Rights Day

Ayanda Allie Paine said her debut album titled We The People will drop next month, on Human Rights Day. She revealed that the highly anticipated body of work will address issues like GBV, race, poverty and employment.

