Babes Wodumo is cooking up something in the studio with TNS, who is known for his high-quality music production skills

Reports say TNS announced on social media that Babes would release a new album in 2023 under his guidance

The stars worked on a smash song collaboration, Indoda no Sisi, before sharing that a full album is loading

Babes Wodumo is reviving her career and aiming for the bag in 2023.

Babes Wodumo and TNS are cooking up the 'Wololo' singer's 2023 album in the studio. Image: @babes_wodumo and @tns_music

The singer was one of the most sought talents in Mzansi when she dropped her hit song Wololo. She was booked and busy and earned the most prestigious award nominations, like the BET awards.

However, the Gqom artist's music career came to a standstill when she started getting into scandals, and Mzansi's music taste changed from Gqom to Amapiano.

Babes also lost her husband, Mampintsha, in 2022. The lovers were known as an "IT" couple who produced music together and seeing Babes' half gone, Mzansi panicked that she wouldn't be able to pick herself up.

TNS announces he's working on Babes Wodumo's 2023 album

According to ZAlebs, TNS shared on Facebook that he was working on new music in the studio with Babes Wodumo.

“In Studio w/ IDandokazi Babes Wodumo recording Her 2023 Album,” TNS wrote.

The last time Babes released an album was in 2020, when she dropped Idando Kazi, reported TimesLIVE. Since then, she's released singles, including her 2023 collaboration, Indoda no Sisi, with TNS and Sykes, which took Mzansi by storm. Peeps raved about the hit track, saying:

@DJBoogiesid said:

"Babes Wodumo & TNS feat Sykes- Indoda no sisi. A mood!! Shuu! Definitely bumping this tonight."

@AndileNgidi7 shared:

"What happened to AKA and Tibz is the reason why songs like Indoda no Sisi will be classics."

@lovejoyn_mlaba posted:

"That TNS and Babes Wodumo song kinda bangs."

Babes Wodumo slammed for promoting her new single on Mampintsha's page, star's sister defends her from trolls

In related news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo was slammed by many for using Mampintsha's social media accounts a few months after his death.

The Gqom artist used her late hubby's Facebook page to promote her upcoming single with TNS. Babes Wodumo used the page with over 1.4 million followers to announce her upcoming song, which rubbed many up the wrong way.

TshisaLIVE reported that Babes' manager, also her sister, said the artist had every right to use her late hubby's social media platforms. She shared that even Mampintsha would not have a problem with Babes using his Facebook page.

