Mzansi hip-hop lovers are anxiously waiting for the release of late rapper AKA's album Mass Country

The star had been teasing the album release since last year, and many were glad when the family announced that they would release the body of work

An old interview of the All Eyes On Me rapper talking about the meaning behind the title Mass Country surfaced days before the release

The countdown to the release of AKA's highly anticipated album Mass Country has begun. Many people have already pre-ordered the body and of work, and others have promised to support it.

An old interview of the late rapper AKA explaining the meaning of Mass Country has surfaced. Image: @akaworldwide and Getty Images

AKA's family and management team announced that Mass Country would be released on February 24 following the star's assassination in Durban.

AKA explains meaning behind album name Mass Country

AKA was a lyrical genius who had been hailed for his talents. According to ZAlebs, the star explained the meaning behind the album name Mass Country during an interview with Slikour.

The Energy rapper said he coined the name Mass Country from the term Maskandi because the album comprises different South African sounds. He said:

"I’m taking more time with the sound and just trying to come up with something new. I call it Mass Country because I wanted to touch on Mass Country like Maskandi. That’s kind of like the play on it."

Supa Mega also revealed that Mass Country would have little bits of kwaito, hip-hop and some traditional sounds. He noted:

"I’m going to put that all in the pot. And we are going to come up with something magic."

