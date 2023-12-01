Loyiso MacDonald has weighed in on the accent debate that has rocked social media saying it is stupid

Tweeps trolled actress Thuso Mbedu for twanging while Tyla was in her normal Coloured accent

Thuso Mbedu got dragged for the American accent she pulled off while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Loyiso MacDonald said the accent debate is very stupid. Image: @loyisomacdonald

Actor Loyiso MacDonald has weighed in on the accent debate between stars Thuso Mbedu and Tyla.

Loyiso calls out the stupid tweets on this debate

Former The Queen actor Loyiso MacDonald has added his two cents to the social media outrage.

This week, Thuso Mbedu got dragged for the American accent she pulled when interviewed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Singer Tyla was interviewed on The Jennifer Hudson Show, but she stuck to her Coloured accent and mannerisms. This made netizens love her even more.

When everything died down, and all was said and done, Loyiso said the debate was stupid.

"This Thuso vs Tyla accent thing is so stupid."

Loyiso says there's no uniform SA accent

Reacting to his tweet, an X user said he, too, would change the accent, seeing how Loyiso already has a unique style of speaking.

@Hugo_Hanger said:

"I don't think so... You already have a different accent than many here in SA... We would be surprised if it changed when you get interviewed next month in the US.

He argued that there is no uniform way to speak in South Africa. Might be because of our diverse nation.

"So what?! Is there a uniform South African accent? P.S. I appreciate your faith in me that I'll be in the U.S.A. next month."

Netizens weigh in on Loyiso's views

Many people seem to agree with Loyiso's sentiments saying the debate was indeed uncalled for.

@NtorhMthethwa said:

"It so unnecessary!"ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ

@DoctorGnash argued:

"If you wanna make it in America your accent has to change to an American accent. I have seen it with many people. It's just the way it is. And you are right. There is no uniform South African accent."

@dube_lindi

"It's so embarrassing."

@SinelisoM replied:

"Very stupid and embarrassing. Protect your peace at all costs."

@PetiteBase

"Dumb AF. They are focusing on the wrong things."

Source: Briefly News