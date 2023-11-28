Water hitmaker took a trip down memory lane and revisited her old high school at Edenglen High School in Johannesburg

Tyla got to mingle with the current learners, and they sang her new song Truth or Dare

In the video, Tyla reminisced on the old days when she had done auditions, rehearsals and laughs with her friends

Tyla revisited Edenglen High School, her old high school in Johannesburg. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Musician Tyla met the current students at Edenglen High School in Johannesburg. This school holds many memories for the songstress as it is where she had her humble beginnings.

Tyla revisits old high school

Water hitmaker took a trip down memory lane and revisited her old high school. During her trip, Tyla mingled with the current learners, and they sang her new song, Truth or Dare.

As she stood in the corridor, a reminiscent Tyla said:

"It sparks a lot of memories, even standing here. Remembering all the moments, all the laughs, all the auditions, the rehearsals that we had, talent shows. I just loved everything."

Watch the video shared by @GemaenTaylor below:

Mzansi continues to be proud of Tyla

With all the noise her music makes worldwide, Tyla continues to make South Africans proud.

@DistinctLee said:

"This is so beautiful to watch!"

@DistinctLee said:

"Yes the coloured queen."

@theartofwish said:

"EGHS has produced so many legends, so inspiring."

@olwethumtati mentioned:

"She is great talent and has a beautiful personality."

@EnyoBotlhale_M added:

"So wild that she's from our side of the world."

Tyla's new song makes noise

The singer has a new song, and it is just as thumpy as Water. The sneak peek she shared sounds like she experimented with SA's Amapiano and Nigeria's Afrobeats.

This comes hot after her song Water went viral, and Tyla's fanbase has been anticipating what else she has in store.

Tyla sparks race debate

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla has set the record straight about her race and how she identifies herself.

The 21-year-old South African artist said she identifies as coloured because she is mixed and not black.

This sparked a debate among social media users as some shared that she was not wrong for clarifying her racial identity.

