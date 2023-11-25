Tyla has set a date for her next single with a sneak peek that sounds like she experimented with both SA's Amapiano and Nigeria's Afrobeats

The South African from Johannesburg, Tyla, has made International headlines with her hit song Water

Tyla's fanbase has been anticipating what else she has in store, and her upcoming release, Truth or Dare, got many excited

Water hitmaker, Tyla teased the next banger up her sleeve. Tyla took the world by storm after gaining global fame with her song.

Tyla will drop 'Truth or Dare' after her success with 'Water' and her song has an amapiano, Afrobeats sound. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla has been in the USA and recently collaborated with Travis Scott. The South Africa-born star's music career continues to grow, as Tyla already has another song in store.

Tyla'sTruth or Dare single ready for fans

In a post on X, Tyla posted a short video of her upcoming song titled Truth or Dare, which has amapiano and Afrobeats elements. The singer highlighted that it would be available on 1 December 2023.

Watch a snippet of the song below:

Fans amped for Tyla's next release

Many people commented on the post, showing their support. Some supporters said they could already hear she made another hit after her amapiano-inspired hit, Water.

Truth or Dare's sound has already sparked debate among peeps about whether it is Amapiano or Afrobeats.

@Kingshizzy__ said:

"This is so good. You're here to stay."

@KumaloPaballo commented:

"I for one have been proven wrong, she's beating the one hit wonder allegations."

@nice4wa applauded:

"Amapiano infused with Afrobeats, I’m moving."

@khymhl wrote:

"Yes miss Tyla I will be streaming."

@_Thato_P was chuffed:

"Stepping on them necks and never letting them breathe."

Tyla's ethnicity causes controversy

While Tyla rises in the ranks of stardom, her racial identity has been of interest to many. South Africans were in the debate after Tyla said that she is coloured and not black.

Tyla's Amapiano success sparks new Naija-Mzansi twar

Briefly News previously reported that the gloves were off again after Nigerian Twitter claimed that the amapaino sound belonged to them. This happened after trending newcomer Tyla sent a tribute to her home country after breaking some international records for Water.

The South African-born singer praising the country in her season of international music wins on the X app, formerly known as Twitter.

In the fresh twar between the two African nations, Nigerians claimed that the sound belonged to them and stated their case under her post.

