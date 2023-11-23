South Africans are up in arms as a Nigerian artist butchered a popular Amapaino song

The man is seen in a video gaining international popularity using the massacred version of Hamba Wena, Boohle and Deep London

Angered netizens have called for the genre to be gatekept to avoid losing its essence

Nigerian Amapiano artist Smada has caused a stir by jumping on Boohle and Deep London's 'Hamba Wena'. Images: @boohle_sa, @realdeeplondon, @supersmada

A Nigerian artist rose to fame after disrespectfully jumping on an Amapiano banger by Boohle featuring Deep London called Hamba Wena and renaming it Smada Eh.

Nigerian man gains popularity after changing Amapiano's Hamba Wena to Smada Eh

South Africans were up in arms when Smada posted a video showing how he mispronounced "Hamba Wena" as "Smada Eh" and then rose to fame securing international gigs.

One netizen, @paballo_maseko, was not impressed and wrote on Twitter (X app):

"This man is getting international gigs that Boohle and Deep London could’ve been getting.

"And this is why we were talking about gatekeeping Amapiano. That would include; only South African artists would be allowed to perform or play Amapiano around any part of the world."

Check out the thread below:

Nigerians and South African Twitter get into another twar

Another twar erupted between the two African countries fighting over the ownership of Amapaino, and this is how it went:

@dotboyswag10 said:

"Yall are just scared that the biggest amapiano artists are from Nigeria and not South Africa."

@Morihladonald asked:

"'Only South African artists would be allowed to perform or play Amapiano', how's that gonna work?"

@phumza_simayile questioned:

"Bathong so what about hip hop and R&B? Should Americans also gate-keep that too?"

@gidiboys2me suggested:

"Maybe y'all need to work smart and stop hating."

@nobodhee offered his services:

"PSA: If Deep London and Boohle need a Nigerian to testify in their copyright infringement lawsuit against Smada, I'll gladly do it for free. 'Hamba Wena' is a masterpiece that deserves preservation and protection."

