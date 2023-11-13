South African music acts Tyla and Musa Keys have celebrated their much-deserved Grammy nominations

They are up for the Best African Music Performance award alongside Asake, Olamide, Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr

Mzansi has rallied behind the stars as they vouch for them to bring it home despite them being up against some tough competition

Musa Keys and Tyla have celebrated with shock and excitement at their Grammy nominations. Image: @tyla, @musakeys

Source: Instagram

Another Grammy recognition for South Africa! This time, two great South African music acts, Tyla and Musa Keys, have been nominated at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Tyla, Musa Keys celebrate Grammy nods

The Grammys announced their nominees for the upcoming award ceremonies slated to take place on 5 February 2024. Under their new category, the Best African Music Performance Award, are some of Africa's most noticeable singers.

Nominated for this award are our very own Tyla and Musa Keys. They are up against Asake, Olamide, Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr.

Celebrating this nod, took to her Twitter account to give a shout-out to her fans, which are collectively known as the Tygers.

Musa Keys said: "God! Come see me shining!!"

Mzansi rallies behind Musa Keys and Tyla

Netizens have rallied behind the stars. Many sent special messages to the singers as they vouched for them to bring it home. This is despite them being up against some really tough competition.

amandadupont lauded:

"I’m very proud of you."

Pearl Thusi said:

"Wow congrats Boy."

@Collen_KM shared:

"I am so proud of Tyler."

@JLoverssssss said:

"No doubt that she’s taking this one."

Mzansi trolls Elaine amid Tyla's success

In a previous report from Briefly News, Risky singer Elaine trended on social media after Tyla bagged her first Grammy nomination,

Mzansi has been trolling and comparing the You're The One singer with Water hitmaker, Tyla on social media.

Some of Elaine's fans and supporters defended the star from the trolls on social media. This was after a netizen said Elaine did not make it globally because she was lacking in the looks department. Elaine is signed to an international label but Tyla is the one that is creating the buzz

Source: Briefly News