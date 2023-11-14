The Grammy Awards just announced the nominees and it appears some of our faves didn't make the cut

Fans are fighting over Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa's alleged snub, saying they deserved to be nominated

Moreover, SA is outraged over the fact that some Nigerian Amapiano artists were nominated instead of the Scorpion Kings

Mzansi is dissatisfied with the Grammy Awards after they considered Nigerian Amapiano artists and not Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. Images: djmaphorisa

The nominations for the Grammy Awards are out and South Africans are fuming over a possible Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa snub. Netizens are outraged that the Best African Music Performance category failed to consider the Scorpion Kings but recognised Nigerian Piano muzos instead.

Fans fuming over Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa Grammy snub

South Africans are not happy with the Grammy Awards after they allegedly failed to recognise Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, though it's unclear whether the Scorpion Kings submitted their music or not.

According to netizens, the Amapiano superstars deserved as much consideration as fellow Nigerian Amapiano stars, Asake and Olamide, who, ironically, are nominated for their hit song, Amapiano:

Twitter (X) user Am Blujay led the conversation, saying Kabza and Porry's snub is an injustice:

"Injustice is when Nigerian artists are nominated for Amapiano tracks and Kabza or Phori are not even there."

SgidieDhlamini was confused:

"Doesn't make sense really as they ARE the Kings of Amapiano."

TheeAzanian said:

"Pure disrespect towards Kabza and Kabza only. He deserves his flowers."

s_chepkorir responded:

"I saw that list and dismissed it immediately. A list of African musicians to be nominated for a Grammy which refuses to recognise Amapiano and true Amapiano stars is dishonest."

Tyla and Musa Keys bag Grammy nominations

In better news, Mzansi has two Grammy nominees in Tyla and Musa Keys! The musicians are nominated in the Best African Music Performance category along with other African superstars, including Burna Boy and Ayra Starr.

Tyla's hit single, Water, has taken the world by storm and is fast becoming one of the highest-charting songs around the globe - by a South African girlie for that matter!

Musa Keys is nominated with Davido for their smash hit Unavailable from Davido's Timeless album:

Netizens cheered for Tyla and Musa Keys:

Tyllaaaaaaa cheered:

"TYGERS!!!"

DistinctLee said:

"This is so big for South Africa! Congratulations to Tyla and Musa Keys."

janine_j fawned over Tyla:

"The GRAMMY NOMINATED Tyla. This is crazy!"

Tyla and Musa Keys celebrate Grammy nods

In more Grammy Awards updates, Briefly News shared Tyla and Musa Keys' reactions to their Grammy Awards nominations. Tyla gave a sweet shout-out to her supporters, the Tygers, while Musa praised God for the honour:

"God! Come see me shining!!"

Musa's song with Davodo, Unavailable, also bagged an MTV VMA nomination in the newly introduced Afrobeats category.

