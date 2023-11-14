The 29th edition of the SAMAs will posthumously honour the late Kwaito star Mandoza, alongside Pops Mohamed, Ihhashi Elimhlophe, and the late Gloria Bosman

Mandoza will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his undeniable impact on the South African music industry

The other honorees, Pops Mohamed, Gloria Bosman and Ihhashi Elimhlophe are celebrated for their groundbreaking contributions to South African music

The late legendary Kwaito star Mandoza is among the few artists who will be honoured at the 29th edition of the SA Music Awards. Mandoza will be honoured alongside Pops Mohamed, Ihhashi Elimhlophe and the late Gloria Bosman.

Mandoza, Gloria Bosman, Pops Mohamed and Ihhashi Elimhlophe are set to be honoured at the SAMAs. Image: @Naashon Zalk/Getty Images and @gloriabosman

Mandoza to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at SAMAs

Mandoza's impact on the South African music industry is undisputed. The star paved the way for a lot of other artists. Although he is gone, his music has continued to make waves, with his 2000 hit Nkalakatha recently being played at the Rugby World Cup in France.

SAMA announced on their Instagram page that this year's lifetime honourees are Mandoza, Gloria Bosman, Pops Mohamed and Ihhashi Elimhlophe. One of the posts read:

"Honouring Mandoza, the late Kwaito icon whose music transcended boundaries and its impact is everlasting. He brought kwaito to life and continues to inspire generations. We pay tribute to a legend of South African music in celebrating his lifetime achievement at #SAMA29."

Who are the other three artists being honoured at the SAMAs

1. Pops Mahomed

Renowned multi-instrumentalist and jazz luminary Pops Mohamed, a pioneer in blending kwela, pop, and soul, emerges as a global ambassador for South African music.

Celebrated for a lifetime of innovation, he receives the prestigious #SAMA29 Lifetime Achievement Award. Mohamed's harmonies resonate globally, profoundly touching the depths of our souls.

2. Gloria Bosman

Gloria Bosman was a remarkable voice in South African jazz and is commemorated for challenging stereotypes with her powerful vocals and impeccable timing.

Honoured with a lifetime achievement at #SAMA29, her enduring melodies have left an indelible mark on our hearts, bringing joy and profound meaning to our lives. Her legacy resonates through time.

3. Ihhashi Elimhlophe

Ihhashi Elimhlophe is the epitome of South African maskandi music and is celebrated for his remarkable journey from a small village to 28 albums.

A cultural bridge, his influence spans genres and generations, leaving an indelible mark on our musical heritage. #SAMA29 honours his immeasurable contribution, as his melodies beautifully weave the tapestry of our nation.

Mandoza's family allegedly set to benefit from Nkalakatha

Briefly News previously reported that every time the Springboks played in the Rugby World Cup, the hit song Nkalakatha played. This made the song by the late Mandoza the unofficial anthem for the RWC.

According to X user and TV host @illythehost, the RWC organisation might have to pay SAMRO royalties of up to R179 million.

