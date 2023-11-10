Thandiswa Mazwai was honoured with the Simon Nkoli Award at the Feather Awards XV, recognizing her significant role in advocating for the rights of those facing homophobia

The award acknowledged her as an African queer icon and highlighted her enduring impact as a vocalist and activist

Thandiswa expressed gratitude on social media, thanking the LGBTQ+ community for the recognition and acknowledging the healing power of such moments

Legendary South African singer and songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai, affectionately known as King Tha, received the Simon Nkoli Award at the just-ended Feather Awards.

Thandiswa “King Tha” Mazwai received the Simon Nkoli Award at the Feathers Awards XV. Image: @thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

Thandiswa Mazwai bags top award

South African artists and musicians were honoured at the Feather Awards XV. Many stars including Yaya Mavundla, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Mrs Mops, Lebo M and Andile Dlamini won awards at the glamorous event.

Bongo Maffin Lead vocalist and activist Thandiswa Mazwai was also honoured with a Simon Nkoli award. Feather Awards noted in an Instagram post that Thandiswa deserved the award because she has played a major role in championing the rights of those who faced homophobia. The post read:

"A Queen on and off the stage, @thandiswamazwai is an African queer icon that has stood the test of time. Today we honour her with The Simon Nkoli Award, thank you for your voice, activism, strength, and resilience. It is inspiring to us all. “Homophobia is un-African and hate is un-African”

Thandiswa Mazwai grateful for the recognition

Thandiswa took to her social media page to express gratitude for the honour she received. The legendary singer showered Thami Dish and Yaya Mavundla with praise. She wrote:

"I am so thankful for the generosity and love from the Gay community last night. Thank you for being such special humans. And wena @ThamiDish ….uyabona wena! THANK YOU. You have no idea how healing these moments can be. Love to @YayaRSA too and all the beautiful queer fam."

Source: Briefly News