Nhlanhla Mafu has officially tied the knot with her partner Jerry from Kagiso, celebrating the occasion with a heartfelt social media post

Fans and colleagues, including Somizi Mhlongo and Lira, flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages, expressing joy for her newfound happiness

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who emphasised that marriage fosters commitment, security, and open communication, ultimately strengthening relationships

One-half of the pop band Mafikizolo Nhlanhla Mafu is officially off the market. The singer announced her marriage with a heartfelt social media post.

Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu has announced her marriage. Image: @nhlanhla_mafu

Source: Instagram

Nhlanhla Mafu ties the knot

Congratulations are in order for South African singer and fashion designer Nhlanhla Mafu. The star shared that she tied the knot with the love of her life, Jerry, from Kagiso in Mogale City.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Ngeke Balunge hitmaker shared pictures of the wedding rings and captioned the post with a Bible verse. She wrote:

So then, they are no longer two but one flesh. Therefore what God has put together, let not man separate. 👰🏾🤵🏽‍♂️💍 04.10.24."

Relationship expert talks about marriage

Briely News spoke to relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee about how marriage commitment contributes to building a strong and lasting relationship. She said:

"Marriage is a very deep and personal journey for everyone, and the rituals associated with this symbolise the commitment that each person is making and go a long way to building a strong and lasting relationship.

"Marriage is a commitment allows partners to feel secure with each other and in their relationship which builds trust with each other.

"Making a commitment like this also encourages partners to communicate more openly and work through conflicts together which helps to strengthen their bond.

"Marriage also provides an opportunity to align with each other’s life goals, leading to a deeper sense of partnership, being on the same team and being able to support and encourage each other."

SA congratulates Nhlanhla Mafu

The singer's timeline was filled with heartwarming congratulatory messages from her fans and colleagues, including Somizi Mhlongo, Lira, Katlego Danke and Thembisa Mdoda.

@somizi said:

"Oksalayo ubamba nam to esihogweni u we’re at my wedding. Congrats mamasita. The love I know u deserve."

@mphomaboi_ commented:

"OMG, congratulations babe. That man adores you. I’m so so happy to see this ❤️❤️❤️"

@theo_kgosinkwe said:

"Congratulations 🥂 to you le lerato la pelo ya hao, reya le lebohisa 🎊 halala 👏"

@katlegodankeofficial added:

"👏👏congratulations to you! ❤️🙏🏽May God forever hold your union in His hands."

@miss_lira said:

"Aaaah my butternut! I’m so happy 😁. You deserve this! Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈!"

@knaomin said:

"Congratulations Mama! Here’s to a blessed and beautiful unity!🙏🏽🤍✨💍"

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner wrote:

"Oh my my congrats my sis ! When God shows up in your life 🙌👏"

