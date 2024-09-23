Jesse Suntele and Thuthu Buttons shared pictures from the second leg of their marriage ceremony, hinting that a white wedding is coming soon

Thuthu joked on Instagram about getting married monthly, sharing her joy at becoming Mrs Mokoka

Fans reacted warmly to the couple's photos, praising their love and simplicity while wishing them well for their upcoming celebrations

Actor and model Jesse Suntele and his stunning wife Thuthu Buttons showed Mzansi their welcoming of the bride ceremony.

Jesse Suntele and Thuthu Buttons posted pictures from their stunning ceremony. Image: Robert Okine and @thuthu_buttons

Inside Jesse and Thuthu's marriage ceremony

Popular Mzansi couple Jesse Suntele and Thuthu Buttons shared pictures from the second leg of their marriage ceremony. The couple who tied the knot in a traditional ceremony earlier this year hinted that their white wedding was on the horizon.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thuthu shared pictures from the ceremony. She joked about getting married monthly. The post's caption read:

"If it’s nice do it twice or thrice 😅 white wedding loading…. This was the official welcoming of the bride ceremony. The send-off 🥰 2nd leg to being Mrs Mokoka. What a beautifully blessed Day. Jesse is suggesting we get married Monthly 😅"

Fans react to Hesse and Thuthu's pictures

Social media users shared reactions to the sweet couple's pictures. Many wished them well and said they couldn't wait for their white wedding.

@lesegokhoza_official said:

"What a gorgeous bride 😍"

@kabelo_rio commented:

"My faves 💐❤️"

@meltzino added:

"Aww! My fave 😍🙌🔥 congratulations once again, may God bless this union. I love you guys ❤️"

@lisa_love72 wrote:

"It’s the smile on your face for me 😍😍that’s how you know a girl is treated right. Congratulations I wish you many more smiles 😍."

nomabhele_'s added:

"I love how you guys keep it so simple 😍 you make me fall in love with love every day. Gorg Bride😍❤️🔥🔥"

