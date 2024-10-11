Psyfo and Amirah Ngwenya celebrated their seven-year marriage milestone, with Amirah sharing pictures and a video on Instagram

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, wishing the couple well on their anniversary

Social media users praised the couple's humour and expressed their love and blessings for many more years together

Famous Mzansi couple Psyfo and Amirah Ngwenya celebrated a major milestone in their union. Amirah shared a heartfelt post to celebrate their anniversary.

Psyfo and Amirah marked seven years of marriage. Image: @mirah_aamirah

Psyfo and Amirah Ngwenya celebrate marriage milestone

Congratulations are in order for one of SA's most popular couples, Psyfo and Amirah Ngwenya, who recently marked seven years of marriage.

Taking to her Instagram page, Amirah shared a few pictures and a hilarious video to celebrate their special day. She captioned the post:

"7 years in, mate- happy Ann 🫶🏽✨ #justforfun."

Fans wish Psyfo and Amirah well on their anniversary

Social media users flooded Amirah's comment section with heartwarming congratulatory messages on their anniversary. Many wished them well in their marriage:

@tanseycoetzee said:

"😂😂 I can’t even 😭😭😭 Love you guys❤️Happy Anniversary 💐"

@nqowie_nn commented:

"Last frame, uchuku. Love you guys and to many more happy years together."

@jusoriginally_t said:

"Happiest of anniversaries to you and hubby and God's blessing over many many more ❤️❤️"

@iamdjvoodoo added:

"Happy Anniversary My Children! Love you lots ❤️💫🥂🥳🙌🏽"

@mantshajane commented:

"Kodwa your sense if humour neh....I'm definitely here for it😂😂"

@tumimabs wrote:

"Mara @mirah_aamirah you don’t like peace stru 😂😂😂😂 last slide haai 😂😂😂"

@zazamasina said:

"Slide 3 😂😂😂... Hubby, do better please! Happy Anny to you guys 🥂🍾🍾🍾"

